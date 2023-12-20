Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Capitals, Kraken-Kings

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The New York Islanders (15-8-8) visit the Washington Capitals (15-9-4) in a Metropolitan Division battle at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS). Then the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) visit the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Islanders

Pluses: Brock Nelson has been on fire for them and is already up to 15 goals. He scored 36 last season and 37 the season before. How about defenseman Noah Dobson? He was the NHL third star of the week for the week ending Sunday with eight assists in four games. Now he is third in the League in scoring among defenseman (33 points) behind Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (41) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (37). He's also among the NHL leaders with a plus-17 rating. Since losing seven straight in November, the Islanders are 10-2-3 playing much better and their power play has been among the best this season (26.4 percent, fifth).

Minuses: I like the way they've been playing lately but they can't allow the Capitals to go on the power play as New York is last in the NHL on the PK at 72.0 percent. I would also like to see players beyond the top line contribute more offensively.