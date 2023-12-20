Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Capitals, Kraken-Kings

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT

Fehervary_Mayfield

© Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The New York Islanders (15-8-8) visit the Washington Capitals (15-9-4) in a Metropolitan Division battle at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS). Then the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9) visit the Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS). 

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Islanders

Pluses: Brock Nelson has been on fire for them and is already up to 15 goals. He scored 36 last season and 37 the season before. How about defenseman Noah Dobson? He was the NHL third star of the week for the week ending Sunday with eight assists in four games. Now he is third in the League in scoring among defenseman (33 points) behind Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (41) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (37). He's also among the NHL leaders with a plus-17 rating. Since losing seven straight in November, the Islanders are 10-2-3 playing much better and their power play has been among the best this season (26.4 percent, fifth).

Minuses: I like the way they've been playing lately but they can't allow the Capitals to go on the power play as New York is last in the NHL on the PK at 72.0 percent. I would also like to see players beyond the top line contribute more offensively.

EDM@NYI: Horvat takes lead with PPG

Capitals

Pluses: It was not looking good after a 1-3-1 start to the season when they just could not score. But they've climbed out that. New coach Spencer Carbery has done a nice job adjusting and making the necessary changes. Dylan Strome can play anywhere in the lineup and leads the team with 12 goals and is tied with Tom Wilson for the lead in points (18). And a healthy John Carlson has been key. He leads them in ice time per game (25:48) and stabilizes the back end.

Minuses: Alex Ovechkin isn’t producing at the level we expect with five goals in 28 games this season, on pace for the fewest in his NHL career, but I'm not worried. He always seems to prove the doubters wrong and could break out on a goal-scoring binge at any time. The other thing that is concerning is that they're among the bottom of the League in goals per game (2.39, 30th).

Kraken

Pluses: Jared McCann leads them with 14 goals after he had 40 last season, so the good news is he's still been scoring. The Kraken recently acquired forward Tomas Tatar, who has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games with them and is a seven-time 20-goal scorer, so let's see if he can inject some life into the offense. Joey Daccord (2.65 goals-against average, .905 save percentage) is getting playing time with the injury to Philipp Grubauer, and has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his past seven games.

Minuses: The challenge for them is that they don't have the depth that they had last season with players like Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie and Daniel Sprong. The Kraken just have not been able to get anything going all season and are 2-6-4 in their past 12 games. Matty Beniers, who won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2022-23, has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 33 games. Some of their top players from last season haven't been as good and it’s compounded things for them. They're in a tough spot now and would really have to go on a nice run to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs again.

TBL@SEA: McCann grabs the lead with PPG

Kings

Pluses: They are one of the top teams in the League. I love their balance, their strength down the middle with Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault and Pierre-Luc Dubois. When you have Dubois as your third center, that is some serious depth. Quinton Byfield, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft is coming along nicely right now with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 28 games after struggling to be consistent over his first three NHL seasons. Los Angeles has a good mix between young players, mid-young players, and veteran players and I think that has set them up well. And Cam Talbot, who was signed in the offseason, has been outstanding in net (13 wins, 2.02 GAA, .926 save percentage).

Minuses: Pheonix Copley was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday and that hurts their goalie depth. I'm told the Kings are scouring the goalie market for a No. 3-type goalie who can fill in for Talbot when needed with Copley out. This game is at home and the Kings haven't fared all that well at Crypto.com Arena, posting a 5-5-3 record as opposed to an NHL-best 13-1-1 on the road.

