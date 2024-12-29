Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ NYI – 4:59 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal NY Islanders

Explanation: Video review determined that New York’s Anthony Duclair impaired Tristan Jarry’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Brock Nelson’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”