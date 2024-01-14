Hurricanes recover, top Penguins in OT to extend point streak to 8 

Pesce wins it at 1:41 after Rust ties game late in 3rd for Pittsburgh

Recap: Penguins at Hurricanes 1.13.24

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Brett Pesce scored his second goal of the game at 1:41 of overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their point streak to eight games with a 3-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday.

Jordan Martinook scored, and Antti Raanta made 38 saves for the Hurricanes (24-13-5), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight games.

Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins (20-15-6), who are 1-1-2 in their past four. Tristan Jarry made 32 saves.

Rust tied the game 2-2 from a sharp angle off the rebound of Erik Karlsson’s shot at 19:07 while playing 6-on-5.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at 6:12 of the first period on Pesce’s wrist shot from the right circle.

Martinook scored on his own rebound after Jalen Chatfield held in Pittsburgh defenseman Chad Ruhwedel’s clearing attempt to make it 2-0 at 9:04.

Guentzel one-timed Sidney Crosby’s cross-ice pass from the right side to cut Carolina’s lead to 2-1 at 6:45 of the third period.

