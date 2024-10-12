Video Review: PHI @ VAN – 3:03 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Cam York’s shot at 2:48 completely crossed the Vancouver goal line. According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 17:12 (2:48 elapsed time) and good goal Philadelphia.

