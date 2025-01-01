Coach’s Challenge: PHI @ SJS – 13:53 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: Video review determined that Philadelphia’s Owen Tippett preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Morgan Frost’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 6:44 (13:16 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Wrigley Field proves perfect setting for ‘absolutely awesome’ Winter Classic 

Winter Classic blog: Colton Parayko

Corgan leads Chicago crowd in 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' at Winter Classic

Fowler, Blues defeat Blackhawks in NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

Chance the Rapper partners with NHL, NHLPA, Blackhawks for charity

Ducks sport custom T-shirts in honor of former teammate Fowler’s 1,000th NHL game

Jon Hamm, Bill Murray join NHL on TNT crew before Winter Classic

World Junior Championship roundup: Switzerland defeats Kazakhstan, advances to quarterfinals

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

St. Louis Blues Quarter-Century Teams

Chicago Blackhawks Quarter-Century Teams

Canadiens score 3 straight, rally past Golden Knights for 3rd win in row 

Gretzky, Savard, Pang talk importance of Winter Classic at Fan Festival

Lorentz ends goal drought to help Maple Leafs edge Islanders

Shesterkin placed on IR by Rangers with upper-body injury

Bedard's Winter Classic stick is the most Chicago thing ever

NHL Buzz: Doughty resumes skating, remains 'a ways away' for Kings

Protas gets 2 goals for Capitals in win against Bruins