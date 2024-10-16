Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: PHI @ EDM – 4:47 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated by: Edmonton

Type of Review/Challenge: Puck over Goal Line/Goaltender Interference

Result: Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the officials that Matvei Michkov’s shot at 15:14 (4:46 elapsed time) completely crossed the Edmonton goal line. Therefore, the clock was reset to show 15:14 (4:46 elapsed time) and good goal Philadelphia.

Edmonton then challenged for goaltender interference. Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Matvei Michkov was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

