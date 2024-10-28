Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ COL – 15:28 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen entered the crease on his own and impaired Anton Forsberg’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Nathan MacKinnon’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Inaugural Eddie Joseph Memorial Cup honoring England league pioneer

Mittelstadt gets 3 assists, Avalanche hold on, edge Senators for 5th straight win

Stamkos' arrival in Tampa eagerly anticipated once again as he returns with Predators

Zizing 'Em Up: Sweden coach Hallam talks 4 Nations Face-Off

Canadiens hang on against Flyers for 2nd win in row

Noesen scores 2 goals, Devils surge past Ducks with 4 in 2nd period

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Draisaitl gets 2 goals, assist to lead Oilers past Red Wings in OT

NHL Buzz: Barkov expected to return for Panthers vs. Sabres

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 28

Jets showing ‘no complacency’ amidst 8-game season-opening win streak 

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Stamkos set for emotional return to face Lightning with Predators

Hathaway fined maximum for elbowing in Flyers game

Stars set for ‘great week’ at Global Series in Finland

NHL On Tap: Oilers visit Red Wings looking to build off shutout

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 27