Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ COL – 15:28 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen entered the crease on his own and impaired Anton Forsberg’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Nathan MacKinnon’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”