Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
Norris' preseason debut with Senators delayed; Ekholm, McLeod should be ready for Oilers opener
© Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images
New York Islanders
Kyle Palmieri was back on the ice with the Islanders on Wednesday for the first time since training camp opened. The 32-year-old forward sustained an undisclosed injury this offseason injury but had been skating every day on his own. He missed 27 games because of upper-body injuries last season, but had 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games and five points (two goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.
"It was nice to get back with the group and start working towards getting ready for the season," Palmieri said.
The Long Island native would like to get into one of New York's final two preseason games, but isn't ruling himself out for the season opener against the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena on Oct. 14.
"I'd like to get into a game but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't makes too big of a difference as far as working towards the season opener," Palmieri said.
Islanders coach Lane Lambert is optimistic Palmieri will be ready for opening night, but was not ready to give a definitive answer Wednesday.
"We'll just see how he progresses," Lambert said.
Palmieri skated with Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson at practice Wednesday and was positioned at the net on the first power-play unit. -- Stefen Rosner
Ottawa Senators
Josh Norris did not practice Wednesday because of a nagging shoulder injury, and the 24-year-old center will miss the Senators’ preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Norris, who was limited to eight games last season and has not played a regular-season game since re-injuring his shoulder against the Jets on Jan. 21, “tweaked something” in his shoulder in mid-September. He was allowed to swap a non-contact, yellow practice jersey for a regular one last week, but has not been officially cleared for contact.
"Little bit of a, I don't know about 'setback,' but we're hopeful that he plays on Saturday (against the Montreal Canadiens),” coach D.J. Smith said. “He won't play tomorrow, but we're very hopeful that he plays Saturday."
Training camp began with Norris expecting to play “at least a few” preseason games, and Smith anticipated the forward would play multiple games before the season opener. Now, Norris could play one, at most.
With Norris’ rehab not fully complete and Shane Pinto still without a contract, Ottawa could be down two of its top three centers to start the regular season. Rookie Ridly Greig played center on the second line and Roby Jarventie, another rookie, was center on the third third line in practice Wednesday.
The Senators open the regular season at the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 11. -- Callum Fraser
Edmonton Oilers
Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McLeod each is expected to be ready for the regular season, though they will not play in the Oilers' preseason game against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Wednesday, coach Jay Woodcroft said.
Neither Ekholm, a defenseman, or McLeod, a forward, have dressed for a preseason game, and neither is practicing with the team. Ekholm has a hip flexor injury and McLeod a "soft tissue," injury, according to Woodcroft.
"I expect both to be ready for the start of the year," Woodcroft said Tuesday. "They are putting good days together and we're listening to our medical people. I think when you have the time you want to use it. Someone asked me the other day if it was a playoff game, would they be in? Yes, they would be in, but we have some time right now and we want to use it."
Edmonton concludes the preseason by hosting the Seattle Kraken on Friday and opens the regular season at the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 11.
Ekholm is expected to play on one of the Oilers' top two defense pairs this season. McLeod is expected to fill a bottom-six forward role. -- Derek Van Diest