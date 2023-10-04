Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders

New York Islanders

Kyle Palmieri was back on the ice with the Islanders on Wednesday for the first time since training camp opened. The 32-year-old forward sustained an undisclosed injury this offseason injury but had been skating every day on his own. He missed 27 games because of upper-body injuries last season, but had 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games and five points (two goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"It was nice to get back with the group and start working towards getting ready for the season," Palmieri said.

The Long Island native would like to get into one of New York's final two preseason games, but isn't ruling himself out for the season opener against the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena on Oct. 14.

"I'd like to get into a game but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't makes too big of a difference as far as working towards the season opener," Palmieri said.

Islanders coach Lane Lambert is optimistic Palmieri will be ready for opening night, but was not ready to give a definitive answer Wednesday.

"We'll just see how he progresses," Lambert said.

Palmieri skated with Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson at practice Wednesday and was positioned at the net on the first power-play unit. -- Stefen Rosner