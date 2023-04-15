NHL Playoff Buzz: Murray back at practice for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Playoff Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Matt Murray participated in the Maple Leafs optional practice on Saturday, although there remains no timeline for his return.

The goalie has been out since sustaining a head injury on Apr. 2 after a collision with Lucas Raymond in a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

"He's progressing well," coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's been skating today, I'm not sure what number of skate this was but he was skating while we were away as well so he's making progress."

Toronto opens the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Game 1 of the best-of-7 series on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS).

Murray was 14-8-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 26 games.

Erik Gustafsson also participated in practice after he did not play the final three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

"Gustafsson had a good day today, so we are expecting him to be in practice tomorrow," Keefe said.

The defenseman has four assists in nine games with the Maple Leafs since being acquired from the Washington Capitals on Feb. 28.

Forward Sam Lafferty, who has missed the past three games for personal reasons, is travelling to Toronto on Saturday and expected to be with the team on Sunday. --Dave McCarthy

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett, who missed the final 12 games of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, skated Saturday and will accompany his teammates on their trip to Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Series against the Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, NESN).

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there was a chance that Bennett could return to the lineup during the series.

"He skated on a different sheet than us, so if he comes back strong tomorrow, he'll skate again on his own, and then we'll start working him into practice," Maurice said.

Bennett last played in a 5-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on March 20, his seventh game back after he had missed six games with the same injury he currently has.

Bennett had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 63 games during the regular season, mainly centering a line with Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk . -- Alain Poupart