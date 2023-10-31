Latest News

Heritage Classic in Edmonton a thrill for NHL Power Player Miranda Backus
McAvoy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Bruins game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
O'Reilly to play 1,000th NHL game, has 'a lot left to give' Predators
Carcone gets 1st NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks
Golden Knights top Canadiens in shootout, point streak at 10
Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets
Coaches must not overreact to 1st 10-20 games of season
Pandolfo talks coaching transition, top 2024 Draft prospect Celebrini in Q&A with NHL.com
Nylander ‘on a mission,’ can set Maple Leafs record against Kings
Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets
Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers
Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders
McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT
McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row
Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9
Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks win

NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

Nylander goes for Maple Leafs point streak record; Kings rolling offensively

10-31 On Tap Canucks host Predators

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Tuesday.

Are these the real Canucks?

Have the Canucks been in costume this entire season, disguising who they really are? If so, they better keep it on when they play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO). It is Halloween, after all, but I don't think they're in costume. They haven't been stealing their candy this season. I think the Canucks we are seeing are the real Canucks. I picked them to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs when we did our preseason predictions. I feel I'm going to be right. The Canucks (5-2-1) are delivering so far and that's why I'm keeping on an eye on them when they play the Predators (4-4-0). It's another good test. The Canucks have points in four straight games, three wins in a row before a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. They won 3-2 in Nashville a week ago. Thatcher Demko has a 1.91 goals-against average, .936 save percentage and one shutout. Vancouver has 10 players with at least two goals and six with at least six points in eight games. Goaltending. Depth. The Canucks are showcasing both early this season. Promising signs. They're scoring 3.88 goals per game and allowing 2.38. All good, but it still feels as if we're waiting to find out if they are for real. We'll know more in the coming weeks, but I don't think they've been in costume. They've been earning their candy. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

STL@VAN: Demko makes right pad save in 3rd

Nylander goes for Toronto point streak record

I'll be tuning in to see whether William Nylander sets a new Toronto Maple Leafs record for the longest point streak to start a season (nine) when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN). The 27-year-old forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in eight games. He scored in Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss at Nashville on Saturday which tied him with John Anderson (1982-83), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and Frank Mahovlich (1961-62) for the longest run in team history. Nylander is the Maple Leafs' points leader and is second in goals behind Auston Matthews (seven). -- William Douglas, staff writer 

TOR@NSH: Nylander gives Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead with PPG

Scoring in bunches

The Kings offense cannot be stopped. Or, at least, it's proving difficult to do this season. They lead the NHL in scoring at 4.38 goals per game with at least five goals in five of their eight games. They're led by Kevin Fiala (11 points; one goal, 10 assists) but have had a lengthy list of goal scorers; 15 players with at least one and 11 who've scored at least two goals. That includes defenseman Drew Doughty, who has three goals in his past two games and six points (four goals, two assists) in eight games. The Kings (4-2-2) will get a test when they head to Scotiabank Arena to face the Maple Leafs, though it should help that they're on the road, where they are 3-0-0 this season." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Kopitar, Kings face Matthews, Maple Leafs on ESPN

Tuesday games

Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN)

The Kings have scored 17 goals in three road games, tied for third in the NHL, and are one of five teams (Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders) with a perfect penalty-killing percentage away from home (10-for-10). The Maple Leafs (5-2-1) are home after going 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip. 

Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO)

Ryan O'Reilly will become the fifth player to play his 1,000th NHL game in a Predators uniform, joining Mike Fisher (March 3, 2016), Mike Ribeiro (Feb. 6, 2016), Jason Arnott (Dec. 20) and 

Cliff Ronning (March 9, 2002). Vancouver forward J.T. Miller has four multipoint games this season and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past eight games.