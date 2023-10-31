NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

Are these the real Canucks?

Have the Canucks been in costume this entire season, disguising who they really are? If so, they better keep it on when they play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO). It is Halloween, after all, but I don't think they're in costume. They haven't been stealing their candy this season. I think the Canucks we are seeing are the real Canucks. I picked them to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs when we did our preseason predictions. I feel I'm going to be right. The Canucks (5-2-1) are delivering so far and that's why I'm keeping on an eye on them when they play the Predators (4-4-0). It's another good test. The Canucks have points in four straight games, three wins in a row before a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. They won 3-2 in Nashville a week ago. Thatcher Demko has a 1.91 goals-against average, .936 save percentage and one shutout. Vancouver has 10 players with at least two goals and six with at least six points in eight games. Goaltending. Depth. The Canucks are showcasing both early this season. Promising signs. They're scoring 3.88 goals per game and allowing 2.38. All good, but it still feels as if we're waiting to find out if they are for real. We'll know more in the coming weeks, but I don't think they've been in costume. They've been earning their candy. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer