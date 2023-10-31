NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Tuesday.
Have the Canucks been in costume this entire season, disguising who they really are? If so, they better keep it on when they play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO). It is Halloween, after all, but I don't think they're in costume. They haven't been stealing their candy this season. I think the Canucks we are seeing are the real Canucks. I picked them to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs when we did our preseason predictions. I feel I'm going to be right. The Canucks (5-2-1) are delivering so far and that's why I'm keeping on an eye on them when they play the Predators (4-4-0). It's another good test. The Canucks have points in four straight games, three wins in a row before a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. They won 3-2 in Nashville a week ago. Thatcher Demko has a 1.91 goals-against average, .936 save percentage and one shutout. Vancouver has 10 players with at least two goals and six with at least six points in eight games. Goaltending. Depth. The Canucks are showcasing both early this season. Promising signs. They're scoring 3.88 goals per game and allowing 2.38. All good, but it still feels as if we're waiting to find out if they are for real. We'll know more in the coming weeks, but I don't think they've been in costume. They've been earning their candy. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer
I'll be tuning in to see whether William Nylander sets a new Toronto Maple Leafs record for the longest point streak to start a season (nine) when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN). The 27-year-old forward has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in eight games. He scored in Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss at Nashville on Saturday which tied him with John Anderson (1982-83), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and Frank Mahovlich (1961-62) for the longest run in team history. Nylander is the Maple Leafs' points leader and is second in goals behind Auston Matthews (seven). -- William Douglas, staff writer
The Kings offense cannot be stopped. Or, at least, it's proving difficult to do this season. They lead the NHL in scoring at 4.38 goals per game with at least five goals in five of their eight games. They're led by Kevin Fiala (11 points; one goal, 10 assists) but have had a lengthy list of goal scorers; 15 players with at least one and 11 who've scored at least two goals. That includes defenseman Drew Doughty, who has three goals in his past two games and six points (four goals, two assists) in eight games. The Kings (4-2-2) will get a test when they head to Scotiabank Arena to face the Maple Leafs, though it should help that they're on the road, where they are 3-0-0 this season." -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer
Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN)
The Kings have scored 17 goals in three road games, tied for third in the NHL, and are one of five teams (Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders) with a perfect penalty-killing percentage away from home (10-for-10). The Maple Leafs (5-2-1) are home after going 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip.
Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO)
Ryan O'Reilly will become the fifth player to play his 1,000th NHL game in a Predators uniform, joining Mike Fisher (March 3, 2016), Mike Ribeiro (Feb. 6, 2016), Jason Arnott (Dec. 20) and
Cliff Ronning (March 9, 2002). Vancouver forward J.T. Miller has four multipoint games this season and 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past eight games.