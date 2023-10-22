Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday.
NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th straight win
Bruins visit Ducks trying to remain perfect to start season
Unsung heroes contributing to Red Wings
It's been seven consecutive seasons since the Detroit Red Wings made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, an eternity in Hockeytown and for a franchise that advanced the previous 25 and won four Stanley Cup championships. The front office's marquee move this past offseason was trading for Alex DeBrincat, but it could be lower-profile transactions that get the Red Wings into the field of 16. Shayne Gostisbehere, a 30-year-old defenseman, signed a one-year, $4.125 million contract July 1. His five-game point streak (two goals, four assists) to start the season has helped Detroit (4-1-0) enter a home game against the Calgary Flames (5 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNW, SN1, TVAS) winners of four in a row after defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday. James Reimer could start after Ville Husso made 36 saves. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract and at 35 years, 215 days is the fourth-oldest goalie to earn a shutout in a team debut, a 4-0 victory at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 16. The Red Wings finished last season with their most wins (35) and points (80) since 2015-16, yet 12 points behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. DeBrincat and core players Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond will get them closer. Contributions from thirtysomething veterans Gostisbehere, Reimer and defenseman Jeff Petry should have them back in the Cup chase. -- Jon Lane, staff writer
Lindholm looks to stay hot for road-weary Flames
Elias Lindholm will try to continue his strong start to the season when the Flames play the finale of a season-high five-game road trip against the Red Wings. Lindholm hasn’t been distracted by contract talks and leads Calgary (2-2-1) with six points (two goals, four points). The 28-year-old center is in the final season of a six-year, $29.1 million contract he signed July 16, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent when it expires. He said before the start of training camp that he wants to re-sign, but general manager Craig Conroy said last week that the sides are “just not quite there, yet.” No one questions Lindholm’s importance to the Flames offense. His 141 goals and 331 points since arriving in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on June 23, 2018, lead Calgary during that span. Calgary is 1-2-1 so far on its trip, which began with a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 14. Calgary will be without defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who was suspended for four games for charging against Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine in a 3-1 loss Friday. Andersson hit Laine as time expired in the third period when the Blue Jackets forward was attempting to shoot the puck into an empty net from his own blue line. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Bruins captain off to strong start
The Boston Bruins will try to extend their win streak to five games to start the 2023-24 season (4-0-0) when they visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS). It is the second game of a back to back on the road for the Bruins, who won 4-2 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Bruins forward Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in the win and has six points (three goals, three assists) in four games this season. Marchand was named Bruins captain on Sept. 20, replacing Patrice Bergeron, who retired following the 2022-23 season. Marchand is in his 15th season with the Bruins after being selected in the third round (No. 71) of the 2006 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward had 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) last season. Anaheim (1-3-0) lost 2-1 at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. They’ll begin a four-game road trip at the Blue Jackets following this game against the Bruins. Anaheim is trying to end a five-season playoff drought but has a lot of ground to make up already sitting 10 points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division. Forward Frank Vatrano leads the Ducks in scoring with four goals in four games. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Sunday games
Calgary Flames at Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNW, SN1, TVAS)
Gostisbehere is the second defenseman with a point in each of his first five games playing for the Red Wings (Kent Douglas, five games from Jan. 10-20, 1968). The Flames have killed off 16 of the 17 power plays they’ve faced this season (94.1 percent), including 12 of the 13 through the first four games of their five-game trip.
Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS)
Bruins forward David Pastrnak has eight points (five goals, three assists) in four games this season. He had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win at the Kings on Saturday. Former Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk returns to Anaheim for the first time since signing a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Bruins on July 1. The Ducks are 1-for-12 on the power play this season, 0-for-6 at home.