NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Flames, go for 5th straight win

Sunday games

Calgary Flames at Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Gostisbehere is the second defenseman with a point in each of his first five games playing for the Red Wings (Kent Douglas, five games from Jan. 10-20, 1968). The Flames have killed off 16 of the 17 power plays they’ve faced this season (94.1 percent), including 12 of the 13 through the first four games of their five-game trip.

Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS)

Bruins forward David Pastrnak has eight points (five goals, three assists) in four games this season. He had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win at the Kings on Saturday. Former Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk returns to Anaheim for the first time since signing a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Bruins on July 1. The Ducks are 1-for-12 on the power play this season, 0-for-6 at home.