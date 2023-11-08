NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday.

Senators need to respond against Maple Leafs

Brady Tkachuk admittedly let his emotions spill out when he questioned the Ottawa Senators fans booing the team and calling for coach D.J. Smith to be fired during a 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. It was Ottawa's fifth regulation loss in the past six games and Tkachuk had had enough with the negativity. The Senators (4-6-0) are losing more than they thought they would this season and Tkachuk, clearly their emotional leader, is like everyone associated with the Senators, frustrated at what has transpired. Expectations are high and Ottawa seemingly has had to fight off adversity on a daily basis. Well, Tkachuk and the Senators have a chance to answer the bell when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). The Maple Leafs (6-4-2) are coming off a back-and-forth 6-5 overtime win against the Lightning on Monday. They're having their own issues gaining some traction and consistency this season. But emotions spilled out of Tkachuk on Saturday. He said he's moved on to focusing on Toronto. The game is in Toronto and the Senators need to get right. This is when their leader typically is at his best. I'm watching for a big game from Tkachuk. Will it be enough? -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Capitals seek to continue roll

The Washington Capitals are 31st in the NHL in goals (1.90 per game) and Alex Ovechkin only has two goals in 10 games this season. Yet, Washington (5-4-1) has won four of their past five games after opening the season 1-3-1. The Capitals look to keep it rolling when they host the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT). Dylan Strome has provided the offense for Washington with four goals in his past five games. Ovechkin, who last scored in Washington's 6-4 win at the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 25, has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games and leads the Capitals in points with eight (two goals, six assists) in 10 games. Florida (6-4-1) will try to play a more consistent game following their 5-4 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The Panthers stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first 6:09 only to have the Blue Jackets rally and Nick Cousins tie it with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. Carter Verhaeghe scored the overtime winner for Florida. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Kings of the road

The Los Angeles Kings look to conclude a four-game road trip with their fourth straight victory when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS). The Kings (7-2-2) are third in the Pacific Division with 16 points, seven behind the first-place Golden Knights, after road victories against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-1), Ottawa Senators (3-2), and Philadelphia Flyers (5-0). Los Angeles is 6-0-0 while outscoring the opposition 29-11 on the road this season. It'll be interesting to see how the Golden Knights (11-1-1) respond after their first regulation loss of the season, 4-2 at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Vegas forward William Karlsson was held without a point, but has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Wednesday games

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN)

The Maple Leafs have allowed 17 goals in their past four games, but ended a three-game losing streak against the Lightning on Monday. Auston Matthews scored two goals and has 13 in 12 games. William Nylander had an assists and has a point in all 12 games (six goals, 10 assists) this season. The Senators are 1-5-0 with 25 goals against in their past six games.

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

Ovechkin has 88 points (43goals, 45 assists) in 69 games against the Panthers. The Capitals have killed 12 straight penalties over their past five games. Matthew Tkachuk has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past five games, including an assist in the win against the Blue Jackets on Monday. Sam Reinhart leads Florida with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 11 games.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Jack Eichel has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past nine game for the Golden Knights, who have gotten goals from 18 of their 22 skaters to play this season. Adrian Kempe will look to extend his point streak to seven games for the Kings (three goals, six assists), and teammate Quinton Byfield will look to extend his assist streak to four (six assists).