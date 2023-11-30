NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers into Winnipeg climbing scoring race

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 14 games Thursday.

McDavid back in scoring race

Connor McDavid has put the NHL on notice that another Art Ross Trophy is not out of reach. McDavid went from 103rd in the scoring race Nov. 18 to 10th on Tuesday and leads the Edmonton Oilers (8-12-1) into Canada Life Centre to play the Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3) on a five-game point streak (four goals, 11 assists). The Oilers captain has 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 19 games and is nine behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in eight games under new coach Kris Knoblauch after getting 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 11 games this season playing for Jay Woodcroft. The Jets (12-7-2) are 11-4-2 in their past 17 games and third in the Central Division. Their .706 points percentage since Oct. 21 is fourth in the NHL. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Wild look to keep building in Hynes' return home

John Hynes still lives in Nashville, at least for now, so I guess it's a homecoming of sorts for the new coach of the Minnesota Wild. His second game will be against the team he previously coached when the Wild play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSNX, BSSO). Hynes was fired May 30 and replaced by Andrew Brunette. His family stayed in Nashville, and he was living there until he got the job with the Wild on Monday. Yet the business of the game at hand matters more and it's a big one for both teams. The Wild (6-10-4) are coming off a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, ending a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2). The Predators (11-10-0) have won six in a row, outscoring their opponents 26-14, and played their way up to fifth place in the Central Division. The Wild are trying to play their way out of seventh under new leadership. It'll be weird for the new Wild coach, but it's all business now. He can leave the emotions at home. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Hurricanes seek third straight win against divisional foe

The Carolina Hurricanes try for their third straight victory against a Metropolitan Division opponent when they play the New York Islanders at PNC Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Wings against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2 on Nov. 26) and the Philadelphia Flyers (4-1 on Tuesday) moved Carolina into second place. Forward Andrei Svechnikov missed the game Tuesday with an illness, so Michael Bunting was promoted to the top line with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. The Islanders (8-7-6) are reeling a bit after building a 4-2 lead at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and giving up three third-period goals in a 5-4 loss. New York is 3-1-3 in its past seven games and four points behind the Hurricanes. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Thursday games

San Jose Sharks at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Bruins (14-4-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak. They have allowed 17 combined goals in losses to the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers and Blue Jackets and have not lost four straight since a five-game skid from Dec. 5-12, 2019. The Sharks (5-15-2) have won two in a row and have points in three straight (2-0-1).

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NBCSCH)

Detroit forward Dylan Larkin is expected to miss his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. The Red Wings (11-7-3) are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday that ended a three-game winning streak. Robby Fabbri scored, giving him three goals in four games. The Blackhawks (7-13-0) defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Tuesday, their second win in three games. Forward Jason Dickinson has five goals in his past four games.

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSFL)

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart's 15 goals are tied with Kucherov for second in the NHL and his 26.3 percent shooting percentage is the highest among players with at least 10 goals. Florida (13-7-2) is 6-3-1 in its past 10 and trails Boston by three points in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens (10-10-2) defeated the Blue Jackets 4-2 on Wednesday to finish 3-2-0 on a five-game road trip.

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)

Jack Hughes has six points (two goals, four assists) in five games for the Devils (10-9-1) since returning Nov. 18 after missing five games with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton is doubtful with an upper-body injury sustained Tuesday. The Flyers (11-10-1) are 1-3-0 after winning five straight games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSUN)

Jake Guentzel has points in 14 of 16 games (six goals, 12 assists) since Oct. 24, second to Sidney Crosby (10 goals, nine assists) in that stretch for the Penguins (10-10-2). Kucherov has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) during a seven-game point streak for the Lightning (10-8-5). He leads the NHL with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) and 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 13 November games, breaking Vincent Lecavalier's team record for the month (25 points; nine goals, 16 assists in 14 games) set in 2007.

Seattle Kraken at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, ROOT-NW)

Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves in the loss at the Blackhawks on Tuesday, his first game since he was injured against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 20. Seattle (8-10-5) is without Jaden Schwartz after the forward was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Mark Giordano has a broken finger and is week to week for the Maple Leafs (11-6-3). He left in the first period of a 2-1 shootout win against the Panthers on Tuesday.

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Islanders forward Matt Martin could return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. Kochetkov is 3-1-0 in five games (four starts) with a 1.73 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout since being recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Nov. 8.

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSNX, BSSO)

Filip Forsberg's 11 goals since Nov. 1 are tied with Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser for most in the NHL. He can tie his own Predators record for goals in a single month he set in February 2016 and Matt Duchene tied in March 2022. Matt Boldy broke a 10-game streak without a goal Tuesday, the Wild's first win since Nov. 7.

Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B)

The Blues (11-9-1) can give general manager Doug Armstrong the 780th win of his NHL career to pass Craig Patrick and Bill Torrey for sole possession of 11th place on the League's all-time list. JJ Peterka has scored four game-opening goals for the Sabres (10-10-2), tied with Joel Farabee (Flyers), Pavel Zacha (Bruins), William Nylander (Maple Leafs) and Sidney Crosby (Penguins) for the NHL lead.

Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT)

The Avalanche (15-6-0) are 9-4-0 in November and will finish their 30th consecutive month with a record of at least .500, the longest streak in Colorado/Quebec Nordiques history. Arizona (10-9-2) has won consecutive games after losing three in a row. Lawson Crouse has scored 10 goals this month, one behind the Coyotes/Jets record shared by Dale Hawerchuk and Andrew McBain

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3)

Oilers forward Zach Hyman will be a game-time decision. He sat out a 5-4 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday with an illness. Edmonton is 5-3-0 while averaging 4.38 goals per game (second in NHL) since Knoblauch was hired Nov. 13. It ranks fifth on the power play (29.0 percent) and seventh on the penalty kill (91.2 percent). The Jets are 6-4-1 on home ice, where they are led by Mark Scheifele's 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) and Kyle Connor's nine goals.

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSW)

Joe Pavelski, a 39-year-old forward, has scored in four of his past five games and leads the Stars (13-5-2) with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists). The Flames (9-10-3) play the second of a six-game homestand after a 2-1 overtime win against the Golden Knights on Monday.

Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSW)

Goalie Darcy Kuemper is expected to start the second of a back to back for the Capitals (11-6-2). Kuemper is 4-4-2 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. The Ducks (9-13-0) have lost seven in a row (0-7-0).

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SCRIPPS)

The Golden Knights (14-5-4) look for their first win in four games when they conclude a three-game Western Canada road trip against the Canucks (15-7-1). Boeser (17 goals) and Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes (22 points) lead the NHL in goals and points among defenseman, respectively.