NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win

Latest News

NHL Fantasy EDGE: 3 early takeaways

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE takeaways this week
Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 
Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Unmasked: Evolution of leg pads has increased performance
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens
Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss
McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators
Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets
Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard
Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bratt has 4 points, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win
Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, extend record point streak to 10
2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby
Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’
Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight
Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid
Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road
Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 
Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win

Bratt, Devils visit Blues looking to keep perfect road record intact

Tage-Thompson

© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Friday.

Sabres finding ways, seek consistency

I'm eyeing the Sabres against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN1) on a two-game night because I want to see which Buffalo team shows up. The Sabres won 4-0 against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in what was a near perfect game for them. They took the lead in the first period, built on it in the second and closed it out in the third. The Avalanche, a top team in the NHL, had 23 shots on goal, six in the third period. The Sabres won 5-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday in a completely different way. They were down early, came back to take the lead and then gave it up all in the first period. They were outshot 20-4 in the third but scored three goals. They were outshot 30-8 in the final two periods and 40-15 in the game. Had it not been for goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, it would have been ugly for Buffalo. It's easy to say the Sabres need to play more like they did against the Avalanche than they did against the Flyers. It's harder to do it on a consistent basis. But the Sabres have won two straight and three of four with forward Tage Thompson accounting for eight points (four goals, four assists) in the four-game stretch. They're banking points as they search for the level of consistency they will eventually need. Let's see if they can find it again Friday. – Dan Rosen, senior writer

Flyers have goalie issues entering game at Buffalo

Carter Hart left with a mid-body injury midway through the first period in the Flyers' 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Wednesday, leading to goalie questions entering their game in Buffalo. How significant is Hart's injury? Can backup Samuel Ersson improve? Hart is 4-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout this season. Ersson is 0-2-1 with a 4.91 GAA and .763 save percentage, after going 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA, an .899 save percentage and one shutout last season, his first in the NHL. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

The road to success

The New Jersey Devils seek a fourth straight road win to begin the season when they play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW, SNP, SNW, TVAS). The Devils (6-2-1) play the second game of a four-game road swing following a 5-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday to extend their season-opening road win streak to three games for first time since 2017-18 (5-0-0). Jesper Bratt had a career-high four points (one goal, three assists) in the win against the Wild to extend his point streak to eight games (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) for New Jersey. Robert Thomas has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five games for the Blues (3-4-1), who have lost three of their past four games. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

NJD@MIN: Bratt fires home one-timer power-play goal

Friday games

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Flyers, who play the Sabres for the second time in three days, have been outscored 15-8 in three straight losses. Sabres goalie Devon Levi, who served as backup to Luukkonen in a 5-2 win at Philadelphia on Wednesday, could make his first start since Oct. 19; he missed five games with a lower-body injury. The rookie started each of the first four games of the season and is 1-3-0 with a 3.26 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.

New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW, SNP, SNW, TVAS)

Jordan Kyrou (84 goals, 114 assists) is two points shy of 200 in his NHL career for the Blues, who have been outscored 9-1 in two straight losses. Devils center Jack Hughes (five goals, 15 assists) is the third player in the past 25 years with 20 points before his 10th game of a season after Leon Draisaitl (20 points; 2021-22) and Mario Lemieux (20; 2002-03). Goalie Akira Schmid is expected to make his fourth start for the Devils after Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves in a 5-3 win in his third straight start at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.