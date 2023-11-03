NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Friday.

Sabres finding ways, seek consistency

I'm eyeing the Sabres against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN1) on a two-game night because I want to see which Buffalo team shows up. The Sabres won 4-0 against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in what was a near perfect game for them. They took the lead in the first period, built on it in the second and closed it out in the third. The Avalanche, a top team in the NHL, had 23 shots on goal, six in the third period. The Sabres won 5-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday in a completely different way. They were down early, came back to take the lead and then gave it up all in the first period. They were outshot 20-4 in the third but scored three goals. They were outshot 30-8 in the final two periods and 40-15 in the game. Had it not been for goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, it would have been ugly for Buffalo. It's easy to say the Sabres need to play more like they did against the Avalanche than they did against the Flyers. It's harder to do it on a consistent basis. But the Sabres have won two straight and three of four with forward Tage Thompson accounting for eight points (four goals, four assists) in the four-game stretch. They're banking points as they search for the level of consistency they will eventually need. Let's see if they can find it again Friday. – Dan Rosen, senior writer

Flyers have goalie issues entering game at Buffalo

Carter Hart left with a mid-body injury midway through the first period in the Flyers' 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Wednesday, leading to goalie questions entering their game in Buffalo. How significant is Hart's injury? Can backup Samuel Ersson improve? Hart is 4-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout this season. Ersson is 0-2-1 with a 4.91 GAA and .763 save percentage, after going 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA, an .899 save percentage and one shutout last season, his first in the NHL. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

The road to success

The New Jersey Devils seek a fourth straight road win to begin the season when they play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSMW, SNP, SNW, TVAS). The Devils (6-2-1) play the second game of a four-game road swing following a 5-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday to extend their season-opening road win streak to three games for first time since 2017-18 (5-0-0). Jesper Bratt had a career-high four points (one goal, three assists) in the win against the Wild to extend his point streak to eight games (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) for New Jersey. Robert Thomas has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five games for the Blues (3-4-1), who have lost three of their past four games. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer