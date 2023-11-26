NHL On Tap: Connor eyes goal-scoring lead when Jets visit Predators

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday.

Connor eyes NHL goal-scoring lead

Kyle Connor will try to take a share of the NHL goal-scoring lead when the Winnipeg Jets (12-5-2) visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3). The 26-year-old is tied for third with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews with 14 goals, one behind co-leaders Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks. The Predators (9-10-0) will need to find a better way to stifle the Jets forward than they did in their first meeting or they could be in trouble. On Nov. 9, Connor had a hat trick and an assist in Winnipeg’s 6-3 victory against visiting Nashville, a performance that ignited an eight-goals-in-six-games run. Connor has been held off the score sheet in two straight games, so he could come out firing Sunday against the Predators, who have their own impressive scorer in Filip Forsberg. The Predators forward has 11 goals, including four in his past three games. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Oilers host Ducks, eye turnaround at home

Could a stretch when the Edmonton Oilers play eight of their next nine games on home ice get their season back on track? Even though the first quarter of the season arrives Tuesday, the extended time at Rogers Place may be their best opportunity to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff picture. The Oilers (6-12-1) host the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday (9 p.m. ET SN, BSSC, BSSD) after ending a four-game road trip and three-game losing streak with a 5-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday. There were signs of life: Leon Draisaitl's three points (two goals, one assist), Connor McDavid's four assists and Stuart Skinner's 25 saves to give Edmonton its first shutout after it allowed 17 goals the previous three games. The Oilers play two straight at home, visit the Jets and then get five days off before playing the next six in Edmonton, so it's fair to say it's now or never. The Ducks (9-11-0) have lost five in a row and are 2-7-0 since a 7-4-0 start. "We're fighting and clawing to get points," coach Greg Cronin said. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Bedard can extend point streak for Blackhawks

Connor Bedard can extend his point streak to five games when the Chicago Blackhawks (6-12-0) host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1) at United Center (2 p.m. ET; BSMW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS). The 18-year-old forward has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four games, leads NHL rookies with 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 18 games and has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past seven games. Bedard had an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday that ended a five-game losing streak (0-5-0) for the Blackhawks. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is the early front runner to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, and is four points ahead of Arizona Coyotes forward Logan Cooley, who has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 20 games, in the rookie scoring race. This is the first time Bedard will face the Blues this season. St. Louis lost 8-3 at home to the Nashville Predators on Friday after winning two in a row.

Sunday games

Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSDET)

Alex DeBrincat has six points (three goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak for the Red Wings (10-6-3) and will look to extend it when they host the Wild (5-9-4). DeBrincat leads Detroit with 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 19 games. Minnesota has lost six straight (0-4-2), including 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday in their first game back from the 2023 Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury likely will start for the Wild after Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in the loss Saturday. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (2 p.m. ET; BSMW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

The Blackhawks will be without forward Corey Perry for the “foreseeable future” because of unspecified reasons, per general manager Kyle Davidson. The forward will miss his third straight game Sunday. Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson has four goals in his past two games. The Blues lead the NHL with six shorthanded goals, including two apiece from forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Alexey Toropchenko.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

The Blue Jackets (6-11-4) can extend their winning streak to a season-high three games when they visit the Hurricanes (11-8-0) at PNC Arena. Columbus forward Boone Jenner has four goals in his past three games and a team-high 11 this season. Carolina is coming off an 8-2 loss to the Lightning on Friday and is 3-3-0 in its past six games.

Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN-3)

This game features teams on impressive winning streaks. The Jets have won five straight and the Predators have won four in a row. Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov has points in six consecutive games (one goal, six assists). Predators forward Gustav Nyquist has a seven-game point streak (one goal, eight assists).

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN, BSSC, BSSD)

The Ducks just completed a 0-4-0 homestand and play eight of their next 11 games on the road. Anaheim, though, is 5-3-0 away from Honda Center this season and forward Mason McTavish has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past three games. The Oilers are 3-4-1 at home and one of those wins was outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium for the Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames. Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard has a five-game point streak (two goals, five assists).