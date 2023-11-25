NHL On Tap: Dubas faces Maple Leafs for 1st time as Penguins GM

Devils attempt to get back on track

The New Jersey Devils look to end a three-game losing streak when they host to the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG). The Devils (8-9-1) are 1-6-0 in their past seven games and in seventh place in the eight-team Metropolitan Division. Center Jack Hughes has been held without a point in four of his past six games and forward Jesper Bratt has no points in his past two games. Bratt (299 points in 407 games) can become the eighth-fastest player to reach 300 career points with the Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts, behind Kirk Muller (332 games), Wilf Paiement (347), Patrik Elias (364), Zach Parise (371), Petr Sykora (371), Scott Gomez (391) and John MacLean (401). Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has six points (one goal, five assists) in a four-game point streak for Buffalo (9-9-2), 2-0-1 in its past three games. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Saturday games

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG, SN)

New York coach Peter Laviolette will coach his 1,449th NHL game to move past Dick Irvin into sole possession of 10th place in League history. The Rangers (14-3-1) won 3-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday and are 12-1-1 in their past 14 games. The Bruins (14-2-3) lost 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Friday to end a seven-game point strea (5-0-2).

Montreal Canadiens at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (9-9-2) seek their third straight win following wins on a West Coast trip at the Ducks on Wednesday and at the Sharks on Friday; Montreal defeated San Jose 3-2 after forward Jesse Ylonen scored in the sixth round of the shootout. The Kings (12-3-3) are also coming off a win Friday, 5-2 at the Ducks, and will be trying to extend their winning streak to a season-long five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, when forward William Nylander’s Toronto record 17-game point streak to start a season ended. The Penguins lost 3-2 at the Sabres on Friday after surrendering a 2-0 lead in the game’s final 14:47. Center Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh and has 13 goals in 19 games, which translates to a 56-goal pace.

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)

Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is questionable after leaving in the second period of a win against the Penguins on Friday with a lower-body injury. Devils forward Curtis Lazar is questionable after sustaining an undisclosed injury early in the first period of a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. New Jersey captain Nico Hischier has participated in the past three practices, but remains questionable with an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+)

The Flyers (10-9-1) have followed a five-game winning streak with two consecutive losses, including a 3-1 home defeat to the Rangers on Friday. The Islanders (8-6-5), are trending in a more positive direction, and attempt to extend their winning streak to four after a seven-game losing streak (0-4-3). New York is coming off a 5-3 win at the Ottawa Senators on Friday, when center Mathew Barzaland forward Anders Lee scored six seconds apart, setting an Islanders record for fastest two goals in a road game.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, TVAS, CBC)

Valeri Nichushkin could extend his goal streak to seven games when the Avalanche (13-6-0) host the Flames (8-9-3). Nichushkin, who scored in a 3-2 win at the Wild on Friday, has seven goals and 10 points during the six-game streak. The Flames have points in eight of their past 10 games (6-2-2) following a 7-4 victory at the Stars on Friday.

Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY)

Quinn Hughes can extend his point streak to 11 games when the Canucks (14-6-1) visit the Sharks (3-15-2) at SAP Center. Hughes extended the streak to 10 games with an assist in a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. He has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) during the streak and is second in NHL scoring with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 21 games. The Sharks have lost three straight (0-2-1), outscored 12-4, and six of their past seven games (1-5-1).

Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS)

The Coyotes (8-9-2) seek to end a three-game losing streak (0-3-0) when they face the Golden Knights (14-4-2) at T-Mobile Arena. Arizona forward Lawson Crouse has scored in four of his past five games, and has nine goals in his past 11 games. Vegas center Jack Eichel has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games. The Golden Knights won 2-1 in overtime at the Stars on Wednesday.