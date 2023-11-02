NHL On Tap: Canucks can stretch point streak to 6 games at Sharks

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games Thursday.
Related: How to watch and stream NHL games
Soaring Canucks visit winless Sharks
The Vancouver Canucks (6-2-1) will look to extend their point streak to six games when they visit the San Jose Sharks (0-8-1) at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP). Vancouver's five-game run (4-0-1) is its best to start a season since 2019-20 (4-0-2). Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games and is the second active NHL defenseman to reach 250 points (252; 29 goals, 223 assists) in under 300 games (292), trailing only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (255 points; 68 goals, 187 assists in 246 games). Tomas Hertl (204) is two goals from tying Owen Nolan (206) for fifth in Sharks history. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer
Nylander looks to extend season-opening streak
William Nylander will try to up his Toronto Maple Leafs record season-opening points streak to 10 games when they visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS). The 27-year-old forward broke the team mark of eight previously held by Frank Mahovlich (1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83) when he assisted on John Tavares' goal in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Nylander has a team-high 13 points (six goals, seven assists), one ahead of Tavares. He'll have his hands full against a smothering defensive system that's helped the Bruins (8-0-1) allow the fewest goals (14) in the NHL but will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy (suspension), Matt Grzelcyk (upper body, long-term injured reserve) and likely Derek Forbort (undisclosed). One player who should be stoked at facing the Maple Leafs (5-3-1) is Nylander's good friend David Pastrnak, who has 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists) in 38 games against Toronto including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, his most goals (tied with Philadelphia Flyers), assists and points against any NHL team. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
Rangers look to continue roll after sweeping road trip
The New York Rangers are one of the hottest teams in the NHL coming off a 5-0-0 road trip, the first time in their history they won every game of a trip of at least that many games. Remember, this is a team that has been around for almost 100 years. The Carolina Hurricanes have won three in a row since a 3-4-0 start. One team's streak will end when they play at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG). The Rangers (7-2-0) may not have been thought of as a Stanley Cup contender after a seven-game loss to the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round last season but raised some eyebrows after outscoring opponents 17-7 on the trip, which came following a 4-1 clunker against the Nashville Predators at home Oct. 19. The Hurricanes (6-4-0) were one of the trendiest Cup picks but looked nothing like themselves early on by allowing at least three goals in each of their first seven games. They've got forward Andrei Svechnikov back from injury and it should be a playoff-like atmosphere when two of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division face off. -- David Satriano, staff writer