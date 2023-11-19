NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to extend point streak against Golden Knights

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday.

Old guard vs. new breed

Sidney Crosby is reminding everyone he's still an elite player at age 36, currently on an 11-game point streak (nine goals, eight assists) that's helped the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-8-0) win five of their past seven games. The latest measuring stick is a date with the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN, TVAS). The Golden Knights (13-3-2) remain the standard despite a 2-3-1 slide after going 11-0-1 through their first 12 games. Shea Theodore had two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, one game after his four points (one goal, three assists) matched his own team record by a defenseman set Dec. 19, 2017, when Vegas won 6-5 at the Montreal Canadiens. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Blackhawks try to get back on track against Sabres

There’s been a lot of excitement in Chicago surrounding Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard leads Chicago with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 15 games. The Blackhawks haven’t won two in a row this season and have lost three straight, all in regulation. So Bedard and the Blackhawks (5-10-0) are looking to get going again when they host the Buffalo Sabres at United Center (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG-B). Petr Mrazek (4-4-0, 2.86 goals-against average, .919 save percentage in nine games) is expected to start for the Blackhawks, who aren’t the only ones looking to end a skid. The Sabres (7-9-1) are also on a three-game losing streak. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who has missed the past two games due to illness, is expected to play against Chicago. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Vatrano off to hot start for Ducks

Forward Frank Vatrano will look to continue his hot streak for the Anaheim Ducks when they host the St. Louis Blues at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC, SN360). The 29-year-old scored his 12th goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Vatrano leads Anaheim with 17 points (12 points, five assists) in 17 games. Only Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets (14), Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (13), Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks (13), Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers (13) and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (13) have more goals this season. Vatrano has three goals in his past four games and is halfway to his NHL high of 24 scored with the Florida Panthers in 2018-19 (39 points, 15 assists). Vatrano is in his second season with Anaheim. He had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 81 games last season. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Sunday games

Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild (8 a.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NHLN, SNO)

The Maple Leafs (9-5-2) and Wild (5-8-3) play the final game of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Toronto battled back from a two-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the second of the four-game series Friday. Minnesota lost 2-1 in a shootout to the Ottawa Senators in the third game Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers (5:30 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP+)

Philadelphia (9-7-1) will look to extend its winning streak to five games when it hosts the Blue Jackets (4-10-4) at Wells Fargo Center. Flyers forward Sean Couturier scored in overtime and had an assist in a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Couturier has five points (two goals, three assists) in a four-game point streak. Columbus has lost eight straight (0-6-2), including a 4-3 defeat at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN, TVAS)



Adin Hill is expected to start for the Golden Knights after Logan Thompson made 34 saves against the Flyers. The 12 goals by Vegas defensemen are tied for second in the NHL and their 49 points are tied for third at the position with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. The Penguins (8-8-0) are likely to go with Magnus Hellberg in goal after Tristan Jarry made 30 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes. Crosby is the first player 36 or older with a point streak of at least 11 games since Nicklas Lidstrom's 11-game run (two goals, 12 assists) at age 40 for the Red Wings in 2010-11.



Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG-B)

The Sabres look to end a three-game losing streak when they face the Blackhawks at United Center. Sabres forward JJ Peterka has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games. Chicago has also lost three straight, including a 4-2 defeat at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard leads NHL rookie scoring with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 15 games.

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC, SN360)

The Blues lost 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and have dropped the first two games of a four-game road trip. Joel Hofer is expected to start against Anaheim. He is 3-2-0 with a 3.20 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in five games this season as a backup to Jordan Binnington. Blues forwards Robert Thomas had an eight-game points streak come to an end in a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Thomas had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) on the streak.