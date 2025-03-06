NHL On Tap: Kucherov, Lightning host Sabres, seek 10th win in 11 games

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Thursday, including two nationally televised in the United States.

Games of the day

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

The Lightning (36-21-4) have won nine of their past 10 games powered by Nikita Kucherov, who is third in the NHL in scoring and second in assists (90 points; 28 goals, 62 assists in 58 games) after the forward had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand each is expected to be in the lineup for Tampa Bay; the forwards were acquired from the Seattle Kraken as part of a three-team trade also involving the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. Gourde won the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning twice (2020 and 2021) before being selected by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The Sabres (24-30-6) have lost four straight (0-3-1) following a 6-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Forward JJ Peterka has eight points (three goals, five assists) in a six-game point streak for Buffalo, including a goal and an assist Tuesday, and Rasmus Dahlin needs one point to reach 50 for the fourth time in his NHL career and pass John Van Boxmeer (three) for second most 50-point seasons among defensemen in Sabres history, behind Phil Housley (eight).

Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW)

The Canadiens (30-26-5) seek their sixth straight victory, which would be their longest winning streak since also winning six in a row from Feb. 25-March 7, 2017. Captain Nick Suzuki has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a five-game point streak for Montreal, including a goal and three assists in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Canadiens trail the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers by two points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Center Leon Draisaitl has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in a 12-game point streak for the Oilers (35-22-4), who are 1-6-0 in their past seven games and 3-7-1 in their past 11. Draisaitl and captain Connor McDavid each had a power-play goal and assist in a 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

NHL points leader Nathan MacKinnon (93 points; 23 goals, 70 assists in 62 games) looks to extend a 17-game home point streak (27 points; 10 goals, 17 assists) for the Avalanche (36-24-2), who seek their fourth straight win. MacKinnon had two assists in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Colorado holds the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and is two points behind the Minnesota Wild for third place in the Central Division. Forward Tyler Toffoli has scored in three straight games for the Sharks (17-37-9), who have won two in a row and earned points in four of their past five (2-1-2), including a 6-2 win at the Sabres on Tuesday. Forward Will Smith had a goal and an assist in the victory and became the second San Jose rookie to reach 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) this season, behind center Macklin Celebrini (45 points; 19 goals, 26 assists). Celebrini needs one goal to become the ninth NHL player to score 20 goals as an 18-year-old since 1989-90.

Other Thursday games

Utah Hockey Club at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Utah16)

Utah (27-25-9) faces the Red Wings (30-25-6) for the first time and looks to rebound from a 3-1 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday that ended a three-game winning streak. Captain Clayton Keller is one assist shy of 300 in his NHL career (487 points; 188 goals, 299 assists in 580 games). Detroit looks to end a three-game losing streak in which they’ve been outscored 12-6; the Red Wings are one point behind the Senators and Rangers for the second wild card in the East.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS)

The Panthers (38-21-3), tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division lead, go for their fifth straight win, after acquiring goalie Vitek Vanecek in a trade with the the Sharks on Tuesday. Center Adam Fantilli will try to extend a six-game point streak (seven points; three goals, four assists) for the Blue Jackets (30-23-8), who hold the first wild card in the East and had a four-game winning streak end in a 6-2 loss at Lightning on Tuesday.

Winnipeg Jets at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3)

The Western Conference-leading Jets (42-16-4) attempt to end a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) and avenge a 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers (27-27-8) on Saturday. Philadelphia will try to sweep the two-game season series from Winnipeg and rebound from a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday that halted a five-game point streak (4-0-1). Center Noah Cates had a goal in the defeat and has six points (four goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak. Forward Matvei Michkov had an assist, tying him with Celebrini for second in assists (26) among NHL rookies behind Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (44).

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

The Hurricanes (36-22-4), second in the Metropolitan Division, begin a four-game homestand winners of three of their past four games. Forward Mikko Rantanen is two assist from 400 in his NHL career (687 points; 289 goals, 398 assists in 631 games). The Bruins (28-27-8) are 1-5-2 in their past eight games following a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday; Boston is three points out of the second wild card in the East.

Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG)

Forward Michael Bunting could make his debut with the Predators (22-32-7) after he was acquired in a trade with the Penguins with a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Tommy Novak on Wednesday. The Kraken (26-32-4) have lost three of four following a a 4-3 defeat to the Wild on Tuesday.

Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1)

The Stars (40-19-2), six points back of the Jets for the Central Division lead, will try to sweep a four-game homestand and win their seventh straight game at American Airlines Center. Center Roope Hintz enters the game with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in a five-game point streak for Dallas that includes four multipoint games. The Flames (29-23-9), tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card in the West, have points in five of their past seven (3-2-2) after a 6-3 win at the Flyers on Tuesday.

