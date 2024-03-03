NHL On Tap: McDavid, Crosby set to face each other when Oilers host Penguins

Sunday games

Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SN1)

The Coyotes (24-31-5) ended their 14-game losing streak Friday (0-12-2) with a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators. Arizona forward Matias Maccelli has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak; forwad Dylan Strome has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in the past 14 games for the Capitals (28-22-9). Alex Ovechkin scored his 17th goal of the season in a 5-2 win against the Flyers on Friday, ending a four-game drought.

New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

The Devils have lost four of six (2-4-0). Center Nico Hischier has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past 14 games. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four, including his 500th career assist.

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, TSN3)

The Sabres will be looking for their sixth win in seven games. Both teams are playing the second of a back-to-back; Buffalo won 7-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Dylan Cozens scored twice for the Sabres (29-28-4); he has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past eight games. Winnipeg (38-16-5) scored five goals in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a 5-3 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Jets have won eight of 10 and are two points behind the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division.

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NBCSCA)

The Wild (28-27-6) will try to end a three-game skid, including 3-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Minnesota is eight points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card in the West. San Jose (15-38-6) has lost six in a row (0-5-1), including 3-2 in a shootout at Dallas on Saturday.

Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNP)

Ducks forward Mason McTavish is questionable after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period Friday, and rookie forward Leo Carlsson remains day to day with an upper-body injury he sustained in the third period of a 6-4 win against the Sharks on Thursday. The Canucks are 3-for-38 on the power play in their past 12 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT)

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl reached the 30-goal plateau for the sixth straight season Saturday and has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games. Crosby has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight.