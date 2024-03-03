Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Sunday.
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Crosby set to face each other when Oilers host Penguins
Boeser looks to help slumping Canucks; Byfield at forefront of Kings turnaround
© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
Crosby, McDavid go face to face
Generational players Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid play against each other for the 12th time when the Pittsburgh Penguins travel to face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT). McDavid has a 5-3-3 record head-to-head against Crosby since entering the League as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. McDavid, 27, has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in those 11 games against the Penguins, and 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) on a current 24-game home point streak, including an assist in a 2-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday to extend his point streak to 10 games (one goal, 23 assists). Crosby is 6-4-1 head-to-head against McDavid; he has seven points (three goals, four assists) in those 11 games. The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft leads the Penguins with 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games. Pittsburgh (27-23-8) will be also playing the second of a back-to-back after a 4-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The Penguins trail the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning by 10 points for a wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Edmonton (36-20-2) moved into second in the Pacific Division with its win Saturday. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Boeser hopes recent offensive surge will continue
Brock Boeser will look to help the slumping Vancouver Canucks by extending his three-game goal streak and six-game point streak when they visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNP). Boeser has four goals during his three-game streak and eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past six games for the Canucks (38-17-7), who have lost two straight (0-1-1) and six of seven (1-5-1). Forward Adam Henrique scored in a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday to extend his point streak to four games (two goals, four assists) for the Ducks (22-35-3) and moved into a tie with Scott Niedermayer for 10th on their all-time points list (264). -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer
Byfield coming up big for Kings
Quinton Byfield will look to continue to produce for the Los Angeles Kings when they host the New Jersey Devils at Crypto.com Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS). The forward is truly making good on the talent that led the Kings to take him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, with 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 57 games, far surpassing his previous career high of 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 53 games last season. He has four points, all assists, in his past three games and played a career-high 22:49 in a 5-1 win against the Canucks on Thursday. Sunday marks a chance for Byfield to help push the Kings (30-19-10) back toward the top three in the Pacific; they hold the second wild card in the Western Conference, two points back of the Nashville Predators and four behind the Oilers for third in the division. The Devils (30-26-4) trail the Philadelphia Flyers by seven points for third in the Metropolitan Division and are eight back of the Red Wings and Lightning for the East wild cards. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer
Sunday games
Arizona Coyotes at Washington Capitals (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SN1)
The Coyotes (24-31-5) ended their 14-game losing streak Friday (0-12-2) with a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators. Arizona forward Matias Maccelli has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a five-game point streak; forwad Dylan Strome has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in the past 14 games for the Capitals (28-22-9). Alex Ovechkin scored his 17th goal of the season in a 5-2 win against the Flyers on Friday, ending a four-game drought.
New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS)
The Devils have lost four of six (2-4-0). Center Nico Hischier has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past 14 games. Kings defenseman Drew Doughty has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past four, including his 500th career assist.
Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B, TSN3)
The Sabres will be looking for their sixth win in seven games. Both teams are playing the second of a back-to-back; Buffalo won 7-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Dylan Cozens scored twice for the Sabres (29-28-4); he has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past eight games. Winnipeg (38-16-5) scored five goals in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a 5-3 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The Jets have won eight of 10 and are two points behind the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division.
San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NBCSCA)
The Wild (28-27-6) will try to end a three-game skid, including 3-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Minnesota is eight points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card in the West. San Jose (15-38-6) has lost six in a row (0-5-1), including 3-2 in a shootout at Dallas on Saturday.
Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNP)
Ducks forward Mason McTavish is questionable after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period Friday, and rookie forward Leo Carlsson remains day to day with an upper-body injury he sustained in the third period of a 6-4 win against the Sharks on Thursday. The Canucks are 3-for-38 on the power play in their past 12 games.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW, SN-PIT)
Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl reached the 30-goal plateau for the sixth straight season Saturday and has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games. Crosby has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight.