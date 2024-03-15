NHL On Tap: Jets can gain 3-way tie for Central Division lead

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Friday.

Kings continue playoff push

The Los Angeles Kings will try to move back into sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division when they play the second game of a three-game road trip at the Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS). The Kings (33-21-11) are tied with the Vegas Golden Knights and lead the Minnesota Wild by four points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference following a 3-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Forward Adrian Kempe has scored goals in consecutive games and is tied with forward Kevin Fiala for second on Los Angeles with 21 this season. Kempe is also tied with center Anze Kopitar for second on the Kings in points with 53. Defenseman Drew Doughty has an assist in four consecutive games and goalie David Rittich is 6-3-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and two shutouts in his past nine starts. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Blackhawks seek third straight win behind Bedard

Connor Bedard looks to extend his multipoint streak to a season-high three games when Chicago hosts Los Angeles. The rookie center had an NHL career-high five points (one goal, four assists) in a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday and has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past two games, becoming the second teenager with as many points in a two-game span since 18-year-old Dale Hawerchuk (four goals, four assists) on March 13-16, 1982. Bedard has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 13 games since returning to the lineup Feb. 15 after missing 14 games with a fractured jaw. As if that isn’t enough, he leads NHL rookies with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 52 games, and is the second 18-year-old to score 20 goals in a season for the Blackhawks since Eddie Olczyk (20 goals) in 1984-85. Bedard has had four two-game multipoint streaks this season for Chicago (18-43-5), which is trying to win three straight games for the first time this season. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Jets on the rebound

The Winnipeg Jets can move into a three-way tie for first place in the Central Division when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Canada Life Center (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13). The Jets (41-19-5) have alternated losses and wins in their past six games, including a 4-2 loss against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. A victory Friday would knot them with the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars for the division lead; Winnipeg has two games in hand on Colorado and three in hand on Dallas. Forward Tyler Toffoli looks for his first point in his third game with the Jets, who acquired in him in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on March 8. The Ducks (23-40-3) are playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 2-0 loss at Minnesota on Thursday and will try to end a four-game losing streak, during which they've been outscored 21-5. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Friday games

Anaheim Ducks at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13)

Forward Mason Appleton has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past six games for the Jets; he scored against Nashville on Wednesday. Winnipeg is 8-4-0 in its past 12 games.

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET: BSW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

Doughty has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in his past 14 games for the Kings. The Blackhawks, 3-1-0 in their past four games following a seven-game losing streak (0-5-2), have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.