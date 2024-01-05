NHL On Tap: Jets visit Ducks with chance to extend point streak to 11

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Friday.

Jets continue to soar

Coming off a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets head to Southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday (10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN3, TVAS). The Jets have won four straight games and have points in 10 straight (8-0-2). But what continues to be truly amazing is the Jets' run of 27 consecutive games where they have allowed three or fewer goals. By allowing one goal to the Sharks, the Jets tied the St. Louis Blues of 2011-12 for second-longest streak of three or fewer goals allowed in the NHL expansion era (since 1967-68). Up next is the Minnesota Wild, who did it for 35 straight games in 2014-15. The Jets (24-9-4) continue to battle the Colorado Avalanche for first in the Central Division, and with a win could take over sole possession of first place from the idle Avalanche or move into a tie with a single point. Not that it will be easy. The Ducks (13-23-1) are coming off a 55-save game by goalie Lukas Dostal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Devils better keep building against slumping Blackhawks

The New Jersey Devils started 2024 on a good note with a 6-3 road win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. It won't mean anything if they can't follow it up with another strong game, against the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, TVAS). The Devils (20-14-2) are rested, at home, relatively healthy, feeling good (4-1-0 in their past five games) and, frankly speaking, just a better team in general than the Blackhawks (11-25-2), who have everything going against them right now. They've lost the first four games (0-3-1) of a five-game road trip that ends in New Jersey. They're playing the second game of a back to back after losing 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Thursday. They're not healthy; Tyler Johnson (right foot), Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Taylor Raddysh (groin) and Seth Jones (shoulder) are out, not to mention Taylor Hall (knee), who is done for the season. The Devils can't afford a letdown against a Blackhawks team that will come to play but won't come fully loaded. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Hurricanes, Svechnikov look to extend streaks

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their longest winning streak of the season when they face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO). The Hurricanes (21-13-4) have four in a row after their 6-1 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday and have outscored opponents 19-8 during that stretch. Andrei Svechnikov is on a roll too. The 23-year-old forward has five straight multipoint games for Carolina, including two goals on Tuesday, and 11 points (six goals, five assists) during his streak. The Capitals (18-12-6) have lost five of six (1-3-2), but Alex Ovechkin appears to be heating up. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past three games, including a goal in Washington's 4-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Friday's games

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, TVAS)

The Blackhawks have been outscored 20-6 during the first four games of their five-game road trip, and have lost 13 straight away from home (0-12-1). Devils forward Ondrej Palat missed a 6-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury and is questionable to play Friday.

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO)

Carolina closes a three-game road trip. Forward Sebastian Aho has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) during a five-game point streak. Washington looks to end a three-game home skid. Capitals defenseman John Carlson needs one assist for 500 in the NHL.

Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN3, TVAS)

Mark Scheifele, who had an assist in the win against the Sharks on Thursday, has 398 and is two shy of joining Blake Wheeler (550) as the second player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history with at least 400 assists. The Ducks are 1-4-1 so far during their eight-game homestand. Anaheim played significantly shorthanded against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, missing defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Ross Johnston because of illness, and forward Ryan Strome because of an upper-body injury. Forward Troy Terry was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of an upper-body injury.