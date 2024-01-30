NHL On Tap: Blues look to extend winning streak to 6

Blues seek sixth straight win

The St. Louis Blues will look for their sixth straight win when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS). Brayden Schenn has six points (four goals, two assists) during a five-game point streak for the Blues (26-20-2), including scoring the game-winner in a 4-3 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. The Blue Jackets (15-24-10) have lost two in a row (0-1-1) and are 2-5-2 in their past nine games. Yegor Chinakhov has five points (three goals, two assists) during a three-game point streak for Columbus, including scoring two goals in the third period of a 4-2 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The Blue Jackets will be without rookie forward Adam Fantilli, who left in the second period of Sunday’s loss after he was cut on the left leg by a skate blade. They were already without forward Patrik Laine, who had been recovering from a broken clavicle before entering the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Player Assistance Program on Sunday. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Kraken hoping to get Beniers going

The Seattle Kraken are in a tight wild-card race as we near the break for the NHL All-Star Game. Seattle (21-18-10), which is 2-0-1 in its past three games after losing its previous four, is two points behind the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues, who hold the first and second wild card from the Western Conference. The Nashville Predators are also one point ahead of the Kraken. One key to Seattle getting into a playoff spot will be finding more offense. At the All-Star break last season, the Kraken had eight players with at least 10 goals. This season, they have four. Among those off their scoring pace from last season is forward Matty Beniers, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year in 2022-23. He has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 44 games this season compared to 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 47 games before the break last season. Playing the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SN360, SN, TVAS) could be a good opportunity for Beniers to get going. He didn't have a point in Seattle's 7-1 win against San Jose (13-32-4) on Nov. 22, but has four points (one goals, three assists) in five career games against the Sharks. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Werenski can move up Blue Jackets assist list

Zach Werenski will have a chance to move into sole possession of third place in assists in Columbus Blue Jackets history when they visit the St. Louis Blues. The 26-year-old defenseman, who was selected by Columbus with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, is currently tied with Nick Foligno (192 assists) for third. Only Rick Nash (258) and David Vyborny (204) have more in Blue Jackets history. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Tuesday's games

Columbus Blue Jackets at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSOH, NHLN, TVAS)

The Blues have won each of their past four games during their five-game winning streak by the score of 4-3, with the past three coming in overtime. Johnny Gaudreau hasn't scored in his past 12 games for the Blue Jackets, who have allowed at least four goals in seven of their past nine games.

Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SN360, SN, TVAS)

Kraken forward Jared McCann has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak. The Sharks have allowed three goals or fewer in five of their past six games. In their previous 13 games, they gave up at least four goals in 10 of them.