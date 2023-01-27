NHL On Tap: Islanders look to reverse fortunes, host Red Wings

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Friday.



Islanders losing ground

It hasn't been a good month for the New York Islanders (23-22-5), who are 2-8-3 in January, including their current 0-4-2 skid. Their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division, are slipping by the game. They'll try and get back on track when they host the Detroit Red Wings (21-18-8) at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW), the first half of a home back to back for them this weekend (They host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday). New York is averaging 2.88 goals per game (24th in the NHL) but is averaging 1.92 goals per game since Jan. 1, last in the NHL during that span. Their power play this month is at 6.5 percent, last in the League. The scoring has dried up, and the Islanders are looking for ways to get it going again, fast. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Hurricanes seek to extend point streak

The Carolina Hurricanes try to keep the Storm Surge rolling and extend a six-game point streak when they host the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes (30-9-8) have won three straight and are 5-0-1 in their past six following a 3-2 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Center Sebastian Aho has four goals in his past two games, including a natural hat trick in a 5-2 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday, and 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past eight games. The Sharks (14-25-10) are 2-5-3 in their past 10 games. Forward Timo Meier has four goals in his past five games, including one in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Panthers need jump-start now

It looks like a steep hill to climb for the Florida Panthers. After winning the Presidents' Trophy last season as the NHL's top regular-season team, the Panthers (23-21-6) are fifth in the Atlantic Division and five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They've played 50 games; the two teams in front of them, the Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, have played 48 each. But when Florida hosts the Los Angeles Kings at FLA Live Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSFLX, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW), it will mark the start of an easier schedule. Of the Panthers' final 32 games, 20 are at home. They have three road games left outside the Eastern time zone, and those are in the Central. They have a chance to mount a comeback, starting now. Will they take advantage of it? -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Friday games

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW)

It's the second half of a back-to-back for the Red Wings, following a 4-3 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Robbi Fabbri scored in OT, the center's first goal since he scored three in as many games from Jan. 6-12. Center Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) and center Mathew Barzal is next with 42 (11 goals, 31 assists).

Los Angeles Kings at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFLX, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW)

The Kings (27-17-6) have won two straight and are one point behind the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights, each tied for first place in the Pacific Division. The Panthers have allowed 13 goals in their past two games, including a 7-6 overtime loss at the Penguins on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, RDS, ESPN+)

Forward William Nylander has 10 points (four goals, six assists) on a five-game point streak for the Maple Leafs (30-11-8), who have won the first two of a five-game homestand. Center Auston Matthews will be out at least three weeks with a knee sprain, sustained in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The Senators (21-23-3) are 3-6-0 in their past nine.

San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW)

The Hurricanes will try to sweep the season series, after defeating the Sharks 2-1 at SAP Center on Oct. 14. San Jose is 0-2-1 through the first three games of an eight-game road trip. Defenseman Erik Karlsson has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past five games, including two assists in a 3-2 overtime loss at Detroit on Tuesday. He has 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 34 games against Carolina.

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, MSG, ATTSN-RM, ESPN+, SN NOW)

The Golden Knights (29-17-3) are tied with the Kraken for first place in the Pacific Division, but they have played two more games and are 1-4-1 in their past six. Center Jack Eichel has one assist in his past six games. The Rangers (26-14-8) are 4-2-1 in their past seven games.

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSGSN, ESPN+, SN NOW)

Forward Jason Robertson has six points (four goals, two assists) in a five-game point streak for the Stars (28-13-9), who are 2-0-2 in their past four games. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton has had three straight multipoint games (seven points; three goals, four assists) for the Devils (31-13-4), whose 6-4 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday was their first regulation loss in nine games (7-1-1).

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, TVAS, ROOT-NW, ESPN+, SN NOW)

The big question is whether center Matty Beniers will play for the Kraken (28-14-5); he left a 6-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday after a hit in the second period by Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers. Beniers leads NHL rookies in goals (17) and points (36). The Flames (23-17-9) are 2-3-0 in their past five games, including a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW)

The Canucks (19-26-3) are 1-1-0 since Rick Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as coach Sunday. Forward Johnny Gaudreau has 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 48 games for the Blue Jackets (15-30-3), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games after going 1-6-0 in their previous seven.