NHL On Tap: Oilers seek 16th straight win, host Predators

Saturday games

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (12:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN, TVAS)

The Bruins (30-9-9) have won six of their past seven games. Forward Brad Marchand is on a four-game point streak (five goals, one assist) and forward Trent Frederic is on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). The Flyers (25-18-6) have lost four in a row. Forward Joel Farabee’s NHL career-high seven-game point streak (five goals, five assists) ended in a 3-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars (2 p.m. ET; MNMT2, BSSW)

The Capitals (22-18-6) have lost three in a row. Captain Alex Ovechkin has one goal this month, which came in a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2. The Stars (29-13-6) have won two in a row and five of their past seven games. Forward Tyler Seguin has 652 points with Dallas, fifth in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history behind Brian Bellows (722), Neal Broten (867), Jamie Benn (875) and Mike Modano (1,359).

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO)

Edmonton forward Connor McDavid will look to extend his home point streak to 18 games for the second time in his career. He is the third active player to have multiple home point streaks of at least 17 games. MacKinnon has a current 25-game home point streak and had a 19-game home streak last season. Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins had a 19-game home streak in 2010-11 and a 17-game home streak in 2013-14. McDavid has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in his current streak. He scored in 21 straight home games last season. Predators defenseman Roman Josi scored his 10th goal of the season Thursday in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild. He has 10 or more goals in 10 straight seasons.

Buffalo Sabres at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B)

The Sharks (13-31-4) will look to push their season-best win streak to four games. San Jose is 3-0-0 since captain Logan Couture made his season debut a week ago after missing the first 45 games with a lower-body injury. Couture has one assist in three games. The Sabres (21-23-4) close out a three-game California road trip after splitting the first two games against the Anaheim Ducks (4-2 loss on Tuesday) and Los Angeles Kings (5-3 win on Wednesday).

Arizona Coyotes at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (27-15-5) are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games to climb within two points of the New York Rangers for first in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has the NHL’s top-ranked power play (37.3 percent) and penalty kill (90.8 percent) since Dec. 12. Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has six points (two goals, four assists) during a four-game point streak. The Coyotes (23-21-3) lost the first two games of their three-game road trip. Arizona forward Clayton Keller has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak.

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG, NHLN)

The Senators (18-24-2) have points in a season-high five straight games (3-0-2). Ottawa forward Claude Giroux needs one assist to become the sixth active player to reach 700 in his career. Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko has seven goals in his past 12 games after scoring six in his first 30 games. The Rangers (29-16-3) have one win in their past five games (1-3-1). Forward Mika Zibanejad needs one point become the 13th player to reach 500 points (219 goals, 280 assists) with New York.

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, CITY, TVAS, CBC)

Montreal (20-21-7) will look to get back to .500 after ending a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Thursday. Canadiens forward Cole Caufield has 11 points (six goals, five assists) during an eight-game point streak. Pittsburgh (21-17-7) has lost three in a row (0-2-1) and is 1-2-3 in its past six games. Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) during a 10-game point streak. Crosby has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak.

New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSUN)

Lightning forward Brayden Point has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his past nine games. Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six games. New Jersey’s Luke Hughes leads the NHL’s rookie defensemen with eight goals and is second in the League among rookie defensemen with 26 points (18 assists) in 46 games, behind Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild (29 points).

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN)

The Maple Leafs have won two in a row and three of their past four. Matthews has 11 career overtime goals, second in Maple Leafs history; Mats Sundin has the most with 14. The Jets have lost two in a row (0-1-1) but continue to be very stingy, leading the League in allowing 2.26 goals per game. Forward Mark Scheifele, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 11, practiced on Friday but coach Rick Bowness said Scheifele won’t play against Toronto.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL)

Forward Sam Reinhart can become the fourth player in Panthers history with a point streak of at least 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 games in 2018-19), Jonathan Huberdeau (13 in 2021-22) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000). Reinhart has 17 points (13 goals, four assists) during his streak. Florida (30-14-4) is 12-2-2 in its past 16 games, including wins in seven straight road games. The Islanders (20-17-11) are 1-2-0 since Patrick Roy replaced Lane Lambert as coach and are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games. Defenseman Noah Dobson has eight assists during a four-game assist streak.

Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET)

The Golden Knights (29-14-6) have points in six straight games (5-0-1), including 2-0-1 on this four-game road trip. Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault has eight goals in his past six games, including his second hat trick of the season in a 5-2 win against the Rangers on Friday. The Red Wings (25-18-5) are 2-1-0 so far on a season-long six-game homestand. Detroit forward Dylan Larkin has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during a 10-game point streak and needs one goal to reach 200 for his career.

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild (9 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSW)

The Wild (21-22-5) help celebrate Hockey Day in Minnesota by hosting the Ducks (16-30-2). Minnesota had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 3-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday. Faber has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during a six-point game streak. Anaheim is 1-3-1 in its past five games. Ducks forward Adam Henrique has six points (four goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak.

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, NBCSCH)

The Flames (21-22-5) will try to snap a four-game losing streak. Calgary defenseman MacKenzie Weegar will try to extend his NHL career-high goal streak to four games (three goals). The Blackhawks (14-33-2) have lost 19 consecutive road games (0-18-1) dating to Nov. 12, including the first three games of this trip.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, BSOH)

The Canucks (32-11-5) have points in 10 straight games (8-0-2) and can head into their break for the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3 in first place in the Western Conference. Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes has eight points (one goal, seven assists) during a five-game point streak to reach 300 points (38 goals 262 assists) in 331 NHL games in his career. Defenseman Zach Werenski needs one assist to tie Nick Foligno (192) for third most for the Blue Jackets (15-23-9) in their history.