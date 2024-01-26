NHL On Tap: Golden Knights seek point in 6th straight, visit Rangers

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Friday.

Related: How to watch and stream NHL games

Golden Knights hope to keep racking up points

The Vegas Golden Knights look to extend their point streak to six games when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). Vegas (28-14-6) is 4-0-1 in its past five games and sits second in the Pacific Division with 62 points, seven behind the Vancouver Canucks. Forward Jonathan Marchessault has eight points (five goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak for the Golden Knights, who won 5-1 against the Rangers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas eight days ago. New York (29-15-3) holds a two-point lead on the Carolina Hurricanes for the Metropolitan Division lead despite going 3-5-2 in its past 10 games. Rangers forward Chris Kreider has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Reinhart, Panthers try to continue rolling

Sam Reinhart will attempt to extend his point streak to 12 games and the Florida Panthers will seek their third straight win when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, SN, TVAS). Reinhart has 16 points (12 goals, four assists) during his streak, and the forward's 12 goals in January are tied for most in the NHL during the month with Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. Reinhart scored his League-leading 18th power-play goal of the season in a 6-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday to move within one of the Panthers’ single-season record of 19, shared by Pavel Bure (2000-01) and Scott Mellanby (1995-96). Florida (29-14-4) is 11-2-2 in its past 15 games. Defenseman Erik Karlsson has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in a nine-game point streak for the Penguins (21-17-6), who are 1-2-2 in their past five games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

MacKinnon can continue feasting on home cooking

Nathan MacKinnon, who had five points (four goals, one assist) in a 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, will get a chance to extend his season-opening home point streak to 25 games Friday, when the Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, TVAS). The center has 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) at home this season and has already passed Joe Sakic (23 games, 2000-01) for the longest home point streak at any juncture in a season in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. His overall point streak has now reached 12 games (26 points; 11 goals, 15 assists), including nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past two. The Avalanche (31-14-3) are on a roll as team, too, with a 12-3-1 mark in their past 16 games. The Kings (22-14-9) are going in the opposite direction, with a 2-7-5 record in their past 14 games. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Friday games

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Forward Ivan Barbashev has seven points (three goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak for the Golden Knights. Vegas goalie Adin Hill, who made 40 saves in a 3-2 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, could get his second straight start. Forward Vincent Trocheck has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his past 13 games for New York.

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, SN, TVAS)

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has seven points (five goals, two assists) in a five-game point streak and seven goals in his past nine games. Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 11 games in January after having 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 36 games this season prior to this month. Forward Carter Verhaeghe has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in his past 13 games for Florida.

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, TVAS)

Kings center Anze Kopitar has 68 career game-opening goals in the NHL and is within one of Luc Robitaille (69) for second place on Los Angeles' all-time list behind Marcel Dionne (70). Cale Makar has 76 goals in 281 games in his NHL career, giving him the most by a defenseman in Avalanche/Nordiques history. He passed Tyson Barrie, who has 75 goals in 484 games, with his 11th goal of the season against Washington on Wednesday.

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSMW, SN)

Robert Thomas is on pace for 87 points this season for the Blues (24-20-2). The center, who has 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists) in 46 games, would be the first St. Louis player to reach 87 points since Pavol Demitra had 93 in 2002-03. The Blues eye their fourth straight win after going 1-3-1 in their previous five games. Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn has 100 points (22 goals, 78 assists) since the start of last season, joining seven other defensemen with at least that many in that span. Seattle (20-18-9) had lost four straight before a 6-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.