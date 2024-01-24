Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games Wednesday.
NHL On Tap: Kraken start favorable stretch against Blackhawks, try to end 4-game losing streak
Surging Bruins host Hurricanes, Maple Leafs must build off past performance
Kraken look to end four-game losing streak
The Seattle Kraken need to take advantage of this stretch in their schedule starting with the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1). This has been a season of wild ups and downs in Seattle. The Kraken (19-18-9) lost eight straight (0-6-2) from Nov. 24 to Dec. 10, then went on a 13-game point streak (11-0-2) from Dec. 12 to Jan. 13, including a nine-game winning streak from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13. Now they've lost four in a row and have fallen four points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. The good news? The Blackhawks (14-31-2) are 31st in the NHL and have lost 17 in a row on the road (0-16-1) since Nov. 9. The Kraken's next three opponents aren't in playoff spots, either: St. Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
Bruins keep rolling along
The Boston Bruins keep defying expectations. They're older, they lost their top two centers and there was bound to be a letdown coming off a record-setting regular season and then a crushing seven-game loss to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round. Instead, the Bruins (29-8-9) keep chugging along like a fine-tuned machine. They face the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D) looking for their seventh straight win and holding the best points percentage in the NHL (.728). Their stars are producing, with David Pastrnak third in the NHL in scoring (67 points; 30 goals, 37 assists) and Brad Marchand second on the Bruins with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists). They've also gotten great secondary production from Charlie Coyle (17 goals), Trent Frederic (13) and Jake DeBrusk (12); goalie Jeremy Swayman is playing at an All-Star level; and the power play (26.8 percent) and penalty kill (83.9 percent) each ranking fourth. They'll get a good challenge from the Hurricanes (25-15-5), who have won seven of 10 (7-2-1). -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor
Maple Leafs need to build off performance in Seattle
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a big challenge Wednesday, and it's not the fact that the Winnipeg Jets play them at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). Well, yeah, the Jets will present a challenge, if not a problem for the Maple Leafs because they're really good despite losing 4-1 to the Bruins on Monday to end two of the most impressive streaks in the NHL this season: 14 straight games without allowing more than two goals and 34 in a row without allowing more than three. There is little doubt that the Jets (30-11-4) will rebound and be better in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs' challenge is to play the same way they did against the Kraken on Sunday, when they won 3-1. Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves for his first win since Dec. 9. Auston Matthews scored his 38th goal of the season. The Maple Leafs checked well, defended when they had to, but had the puck a lot. It was a blueprint type of game for Toronto. This is what works. This is how you need to play. Run and gun doesn't work consistently, especially in the second half of the season. The Maple Leafs (23-14-8) had the formula right in Seattle after having it so wrong for their previous six games (1-4-1 with 26 goals-against). The Jets will make it hard on them, but let's see if the Maple Leafs can still find the game that they had Sunday and repeat it. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer
Wednesday games
Arizona Coyotes at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL)
The Coyotes (23-19-3) have won two in a row and have allowed nine goals in their past five games (3-1-1). The Panthers (28-14-4) have lost four straight at home (0-2-2). Sam Reinhart has 11 goals in a 10-game point streak.
Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN)
Matthews has five goals in his past four games. Kyle Connor needs two goals to become the fourth player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history with seven 20-goal seasons. He would join Mark Scheifele (eight), Ilya Kovalchuk (eight) and Blake Wheeler (seven).
Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D)
The Hurricanes allow an NHL-low 25.3 shots on goal per game, but their .899 save percentage at 5-on-5 is 31st. Pastrnak has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak, his second longest of the season following the seven-game run he had Nov. 4-20 (four goals, 11 assists). He's on a seven-game home goal streak and can pass Phil Kessel (seven in 2008-09) for the longest by a Bruins player in 42 seasons (since 1981-82). Carolina takes a seven-game road point streak (6-0-1) into Boston, tied with the Bruins (4-0-3) for the second-longest active run in the NHL behind the Edmonton Oilers (9-0-0).
Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, ALT, SN360, TVAS)
The Capitals (22-17-6) will play the second of a back-to-back set after losing 5-3 to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. They've lost the first two games of a four-game road trip, including 3-0 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Avalanche (30-14-3) are home after going 3-2-0 on a five-game eastern road trip that ended with a 7-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in an 11-game point streak.
Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1)
The Kraken have been outscored 15-5 during their four-game losing streak. The Blackhawks are 2-5-0 in their past seven games and have been shut out twice in their past three.
St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSMW)
The Blues (23-20-2) came back from down 3-1 to defeat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Brandon Saad's game-winning goal at 19:12 of the third period Tuesday. The Canucks (32-11-4) have won three in a row and are 8-0-1 in their past nine games. Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko has won eight straight home starts.
Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG-B)
The Kings (22-13-9) have points in two straight games but lost 4-3 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Monday. They have won two of 13 (2-6-5) since Dec. 28 and are 8-8-6 at home. The Sabres (20-23-4) lost 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday in the first of a three-game California road trip.