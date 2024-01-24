NHL On Tap: Kraken start favorable stretch against Blackhawks, try to end 4-game losing streak

Wednesday games

Arizona Coyotes at Florida Panthers

The Coyotes (23-19-3) have won two in a row and have allowed nine goals in their past five games (3-1-1). The Panthers (28-14-4) have lost four straight at home (0-2-2). Sam Reinhart has 11 goals in a 10-game point streak.

Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews has five goals in his past four games. Kyle Connor needs two goals to become the fourth player in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history with seven 20-goal seasons. He would join Mark Scheifele (eight), Ilya Kovalchuk (eight) and Blake Wheeler (seven).

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

The Hurricanes allow an NHL-low 25.3 shots on goal per game, but their .899 save percentage at 5-on-5 is 31st. Pastrnak has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak, his second longest of the season following the seven-game run he had Nov. 4-20 (four goals, 11 assists). He's on a seven-game home goal streak and can pass Phil Kessel (seven in 2008-09) for the longest by a Bruins player in 42 seasons (since 1981-82). Carolina takes a seven-game road point streak (6-0-1) into Boston, tied with the Bruins (4-0-3) for the second-longest active run in the NHL behind the Edmonton Oilers (9-0-0).

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche

The Capitals (22-17-6) will play the second of a back-to-back set after losing 5-3 to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. They've lost the first two games of a four-game road trip, including 3-0 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The Avalanche (30-14-3) are home after going 3-2-0 on a five-game eastern road trip that ended with a 7-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in an 11-game point streak.

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have been outscored 15-5 during their four-game losing streak. The Blackhawks are 2-5-0 in their past seven games and have been shut out twice in their past three.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks

The Blues (23-20-2) came back from down 3-1 to defeat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Brandon Saad's game-winning goal at 19:12 of the third period Tuesday. The Canucks (32-11-4) have won three in a row and are 8-0-1 in their past nine games. Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko has won eight straight home starts.

Buffalo Sabres at Los Angeles Kings

The Kings (22-13-9) have points in two straight games but lost 4-3 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Monday. They have won two of 13 (2-6-5) since Dec. 28 and are 8-8-6 at home. The Sabres (20-23-4) lost 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday in the first of a three-game California road trip.