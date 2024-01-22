NHL On Tap: Jets visit Bruins in matchup of top 2 teams

Monday games

Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)

David Pastrnak will look to extend his home goal streak (11 goals) to eight games, which would tie Ken Hodge (1970-71) and Woody Dumart (1939-40) for the third longest in Bruins history. The Jets have won five consecutive road games and are 14-4-2 on away from home the season. The Bruins have won four straight on home ice and are 15-3-3 at TD Garden.

Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN)

The Golden Knights open a four-game road trip on the East Coast. Captain Mark Stone has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak. Jack Eichel is one goal from 200 in the NHL. The Devils were 0-for-3 on the power play Saturday but rank fifth on the man-advantage (26.9 percent).

Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET, BSSO, BSFL)

Reinhart is on a nine-game point streak (10 goals, three assists) and leads the Panthers with 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) in 45 games, His next goal will be an NHL career high; he's scored 33 twice, this season and 2021-22. Predators goalie Juuse Saros has started four straight games and is 18-17-1 with a 2.97 GAA, .902 save percentage and two shutouts. Forward Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS)

The Penguins (21-16-6) complete a two-game trip. Erik Karlsson has points in eight straight games (one goal, eight assists). Clayton Keller has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past seven for the Coyotes (22-19-3).

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH+)

The Canucks (31-11-4) are 7-0-1 in their past eight and lead the NHL with 66 points. Forward Elias Pettersson has scored in three straight games and 12 goals in his past 10 for Vancouver. The Blackhawks (14-30-2) begin a four-game road trip. Forward Nick Foligno could return after missing seven games with a broken left ring finger.

San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA)

The Kings (22-13-8) will look to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 23-27 after defeating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday. Goalie David Rittich is 2-1-0 with a 1.55 GAA and .945 save percentage in his past four games (three starts). After missing the first 45 games with a lower-body injury, Logan Couture had an assist in his season debut to help the Sharks (11-31-4) end an 0-2-1 skid with 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.