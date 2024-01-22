Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday.
NHL On Tap: Jets visit Bruins in matchup of top 2 teams
Golden Knights try for 4th straight win; Panthers look to get back on track in Nashville
Jets and Bruins meet in showdown of League leaders
The top two teams in the NHL in points percentage face off when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS). The Jets (30-10-4, .727) have been rolling with only one loss in their past 11 games (10-1-0) and one regulation loss in their past 17 (14-1-2). The Bruins (28-8-9, .722) are on a four-game winning streak and have points in eight straight (5-0-3). Winnipeg has allowed two goals or fewer in 14 straight games and three or less in 34 in a row. During that stretch, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is 19-4-2 with two shutouts and leads the NHL (minimum 10 games) with a 1.84 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. Boston is coming off a 9-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and is seventh in the NHL with 3.47 goals per game. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer
Vegas looks to extend, end streaks
The Vegas Golden Knights will try to continue one streak and end another when they face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN). The Golden Knights (27-14-5) will go for their fourth win in a row after their 3-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Vegas also hopes to end a six-game road losing streak; its last victory away from home was 6-1 at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 9. Jonathan Marchessault has goals in three straight games for Vegas, including one Saturday, and 20 this season. The Devils (23-18-3) have lost three of four (1-3-0), including 6-2 to the Stars on Saturday. Nico Hischier scored in the loss and has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past five games. -- William Douglas, staff writer
Panthers try to get hot again
Though the Florida Panthers (27-14-4) have cooled off a bit, going 0-2-2 in their past four games after a nine-game winning streak, they're again one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and play the Nashville Predators (25-20-1) at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL). Matthew Tkachuk got his 100th assist in his 124th game with Florida on Friday, a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild, becoming the fastest Panthers player to do so ahead of Sam Reinhart and retired defenseman Keith Yandle (185 games each). Predators captain Roman Josi has 167 goals, most by a defenseman in team history. He's also on a six-game point streak (one goal, eight assists). -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
Monday games
Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)
David Pastrnak will look to extend his home goal streak (11 goals) to eight games, which would tie Ken Hodge (1970-71) and Woody Dumart (1939-40) for the third longest in Bruins history. The Jets have won five consecutive road games and are 14-4-2 on away from home the season. The Bruins have won four straight on home ice and are 15-3-3 at TD Garden.
Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN)
The Golden Knights open a four-game road trip on the East Coast. Captain Mark Stone has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak. Jack Eichel is one goal from 200 in the NHL. The Devils were 0-for-3 on the power play Saturday but rank fifth on the man-advantage (26.9 percent).
Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET, BSSO, BSFL)
Reinhart is on a nine-game point streak (10 goals, three assists) and leads the Panthers with 57 points (33 goals, 24 assists) in 45 games, His next goal will be an NHL career high; he's scored 33 twice, this season and 2021-22. Predators goalie Juuse Saros has started four straight games and is 18-17-1 with a 2.97 GAA, .902 save percentage and two shutouts. Forward Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS)
The Penguins (21-16-6) complete a two-game trip. Erik Karlsson has points in eight straight games (one goal, eight assists). Clayton Keller has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past seven for the Coyotes (22-19-3).
Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH+)
The Canucks (31-11-4) are 7-0-1 in their past eight and lead the NHL with 66 points. Forward Elias Pettersson has scored in three straight games and 12 goals in his past 10 for Vancouver. The Blackhawks (14-30-2) begin a four-game road trip. Forward Nick Foligno could return after missing seven games with a broken left ring finger.
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA)
The Kings (22-13-8) will look to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 23-27 after defeating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday. Goalie David Rittich is 2-1-0 with a 1.55 GAA and .945 save percentage in his past four games (three starts). After missing the first 45 games with a lower-body injury, Logan Couture had an assist in his season debut to help the Sharks (11-31-4) end an 0-2-1 skid with 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.