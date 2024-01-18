NHL On Tap: Avalanche visit Bruins in potential Cup preview

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Thursday.

Clash of powers, MVP candidates in Boston

The Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins. Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak. Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. What's not to love about this matchup at TD Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SNP, SN360). In come the Avalanche (29-13-3) fresh off a 7-4 come-from-behind win in Ottawa on Tuesday riding MacKinnon's red-hot hands. The Colorado center has points in nine straight games (four goals, 12 assists), which is still 10 off his season-long 19-game point streak from Nov. 20-Dec. 27. He has gone without a point in one of Colorado's past 29 games. He is tied for the NHL scoring lead with 72 points (23 goals, 49 assists). Yeah, he's a Hart Trophy candidate. Awaiting MacKinnon and the Avalanche are the Bruins (26-8-9), rested after their 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils at home on Monday, when Pastrnak scored his 26th goal. He is third in the League with 61 points. Yeah, he's a Hart Trophy candidate. Oh, and, yes, the Avalanche and Bruins are Stanley Cup contenders too. They went to a shootout in Denver 10 days ago that the Avalanche won 4-3. MacKinnon and Pastrnak each had an assist in that game. Marchand had two goals and Rantanen one. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Kucherov on display as Tampa Bay tries to stay hot

Let's see how the scoring race looks at about 10 p.m. ET. While MacKinnon visits Boston, Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena on a national TV broadcast (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Kucherov has 72 points (28 goals, 44 assists) but technically leads the scoring race because of his edge in goals. Kucherov, who won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring champion in 2018-19, has five assists in his past two games and needs three more for 500 in his NHL career. He can become the fourth to reach the milestone with Tampa Bay and the fastest to do so. Martin St. Louis did it in 842 games; Kucherov has played 687. The Lightning have won three in a row and need to keep it going, sitting in the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Kings trying to regroup

On Dec. 9 the Los Angeles Kings went into their game against the New York Islanders with an 11-0-0 road record. Since then, when they lost 3-2 in a shootout, they're 3-5-3 on the road. That includes going 1-3-2 on their six-game road trip that ended with a 5-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The Kings (21-12-8) are struggling, so they'll see if they can reverse things now that they're home for four straight games, starting against the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Now the Kings' problems lately aren't just on the road; they're 1-5-4 in their past 10 games. Goalie Cam Talbot was 12-4-2 with a 1.91 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts through Dec. 9. He's 2-7-3 with a 3.24 GAA and .893 save percentage since. They've been outscored 29-19 in their eight games this month. The Predators (24-19-1) will want to get going again, too, after a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday ended their two-game winning streak. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Thursday games

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG-B)

The game was postponed Tuesday due to travel restrictions in Buffalo related to winter weather. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 4-1-0 with a 1.40 goals-against average and .950 save percentage in his past five starts, and the Sabres (19-21-4) are 4-2-0 in their past six games. The Blackhawks (13-29-2) are 2-7-1 in their past 10.

Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SNP, SN360)

The Bruins have points in six straight games (3-0-3) and 10 of 11 (7-1-3). The Avalanche are 13-4-1 since Dec. 11, including 2-1-0 on a five-game road trip that continues in Boston and concludes in Philadelphia on Saturday. Colorado has scored at least one power-play goal in nine straight games.

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5)

The Canadiens (19-18-7) have won two straight after a 3-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. The Senators (15-24-0) have lost six of their past seven games, all in regulation.

Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSP)

Joe Pavelski has four points (three goals, one assist) during a four-game point streak for the Stars (26-12-5), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games. Owen Tippett has five points (four goals, one assist) in his past five games for the Flyers (24-14-6), who have won four straight.

Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Lightning (22-17-5) haven't played since a 5-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. The Wild (18-20-5) ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 win against the New York Islanders on Monday.

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSMW)

Forward Alex Ovechkin (lower body) could return for the Capitals (21-15-6) after missing three straight games. The Blues (21-19-2) placed forward Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday and recalled forward Adam Gaudette from Springfield of the American Hockey League. Gaudette leads the AHL with 24 goals.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4)

Auston Matthews has 18 goals in his past 18 games and leads the NHL with 34 goals. The Maple Leafs (21-13-8) are 0-3-1 in their past four games, blowing a lead in each of them. Nazem Kadri has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak for the Flames (21-18-5), who have won four straight games.

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, ROOT-NW)

The Oilers (24-15-1) are on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak, and Connor McDavid has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) on a 14-game home point streak. The Kraken (19-16-9) are stopping in Edmonton to end a six-game road trip that took them to Buffalo, Washington, Columbus, Pittsburgh and New York. After winning the first three games of the trip, they've lost their last two to the Penguins and Rangers by a combined score of 8-2.

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

This is the second of a three-game road trip for the Predators. Forward Luke Evangelista has a goal in two straight games and five goals in his past eight games. Drew Doughty has scored 150 career goals, the second defensemen in Kings history to do so behind their current general manager Rob Blake (161). Forward Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) in 41 games.

Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS)

The Canucks (29-11-4) return for a five-game homestand after a seven-game road trip on which they went 5-1-1. Elias Pettersson has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his past six games, and J.T. Miller has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past eight for Vancouver. Clayton Keller has eight points (four goals, four assists) on a five-game point streak for the Coyotes (21-18-3), who are 2-4-1 in their past seven games.

New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN)

Artemi Panarin has 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games for the Rangers (28-13-2), matching the pace he had in 2019-20, when he finished with 95 points (32 goals, 63 assists) in 69 games before the season was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Golden Knights (25-14-5) are 3-2-0 in their past five after a 1-6-0 stretch.