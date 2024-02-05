Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Monday.
NHL On Tap: MacKinnon seeks point in 14th straight for Avalanche at Rangers
Maple Leafs host Islanders, try to open ground in Eastern Conference race
© Sarah Stier/Getty Images
MacKinnon looks to keep rolling
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon entered the NHL All-Star break on a tear with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in a 13-game point streak and 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in his past 33 games, with at least a point in 32 of them. He's second in the NHL in scoring with 84 points (31 goals, 53 assists), one behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov. MacKinnon will try to rev it up again when the Avalanche visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT). It's the first game for the Avalanche (32-14-3, first place in the Central Division) since Jan. 26 and the first for the Rangers (30-16-3, first place in the Metropolitan) since Jan. 27. Colorado has won three in a row, scoring 18 goals. New York is hoping its 7-2 win at the Ottawa Senators in their final game before the break is a sign of things to come; the Rangers are 5-7-2 since Jan. 2 after entering the new year 25-9-1. New York also has Kucherov coming into town Wednesday, but finding a way to limit MacKinnon and defeat Colorado will be a perfect way to start the unofficial second half of the season with the hope it can rekindle the mojo it had through its first 35 games. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer
Maple Leafs put party behind them
It was a busy weekend for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with four players taking part in the All-Star festivities at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, but now it's back to work. The Maple Leafs (25-14-8), who won three straight games prior to the break, look to make it four in a row when they host the New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN). Toronto, tied with the Detroit Red Wings for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, has lost each of its two games to New York this season, by identical 4-3 scores in overtime. -- David Satriano, staff writer
Islanders out to gain traction under Roy
The hiring of Patrick Roy as the in-season replacement for Lane Lambert on Jan. 20 has not paid the immediate dividends the Islanders expected. They are 1-2-1 under Roy as they try to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Islanders (20-17-12) sit six points out of the second wild card from the East, with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals each lurking one point behind. They have not scored more than three goals since a 4-3 overtime win against the Maple Leafs on Jan. 11, a stretch of eight games. --* Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial*
Monday games
New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)
Each team will be playing its first game since Jan. 27, when Toronto won 4-2 at the Winnipeg Jets and New York lost 3-2 in overtime to the Florida Panthers. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 40 goals in 46 games this season and defenseman Noah Dobson is the Islanders' top scorer with 52 points (six goals, 46 assists) in 49 games.
Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT)
The Rangers will be without defenseman Jacob Trouba, who still has one game remaining on a two-game suspension he received for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev on Jan. 26. The Avalanche are 4-for-10 on the power play during their three-game winning streak and 35.0 percent (28-for-80) in 22 games since Dec. 11. They have scored at least one power-play goal in 19 of those 22 games.