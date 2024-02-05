NHL On Tap: MacKinnon seeks point in 14th straight for Avalanche at Rangers

Monday games

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)

Each team will be playing its first game since Jan. 27, when Toronto won 4-2 at the Winnipeg Jets and New York lost 3-2 in overtime to the Florida Panthers. Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 40 goals in 46 games this season and defenseman Noah Dobson is the Islanders' top scorer with 52 points (six goals, 46 assists) in 49 games.

Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT)

The Rangers will be without defenseman Jacob Trouba, who still has one game remaining on a two-game suspension he received for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev on Jan. 26. The Avalanche are 4-for-10 on the power play during their three-game winning streak and 35.0 percent (28-for-80) in 22 games since Dec. 11. They have scored at least one power-play goal in 19 of those 22 games.