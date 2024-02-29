NHL On Tap: Hurricanes look to keep rolling against Blue Jackets

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 12 games on Thursday.

Hurricanes need to keep pace with Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games and still can't make up any ground on the red-hot New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division standings. In fact, the Hurricanes (35-18-6) were six points behind the Rangers with two games in hand on Feb. 8; three weeks later they're seven points back with one game in hand that they will use Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The Hurricanes can't do anything about the Rangers' success, the fact that the first-place team in the division went 10-1-0 in February, completing it with a 4-1 win against the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. All the Hurricanes can do is keep putting pressure on the Rangers. They've done that. But they'll feel the pressure from Columbus on Thursday. Wins are hard to come by for the Blue Jackets (19-29-10), but they proved again Wednesday that they will not make it easy on the playoff contenders, especially in the Metropolitan Division, for the rest of this season. The Blue Jackets appear to be building an identity. They're relentless. They push. They're getting better. Their third periods are getting better. The Hurricanes will have their hands full, but they have to win to keep the pressure on the Rangers in the battle for first place in the division. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

MacKinnon takes his show on road

Sure, Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon can score at Ball Arena, but can he score on the road? (Yes, yes he can.) While MacKinnon is reaching historic heights during his season-opening home point streak, which reached 29 games on Tuesday with 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists), the all-world Avalanche forward isn't too shabby on the road, where he has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games. He is two points from 100 this season when the Avalanche head to United Center on Thursday, where they are set to take on Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (9 p.m. ET; ESPN). The Avalanche (36-19-5) are 3-1-1 in their past five games heading into Chicago (15-39-5). MacKinnon will get a chance to extend his overall point streak, which is at seven games, in which he's scored 13 points (three goals, 10 assists). His next assist will send him past Peter Forsberg (538) into sole possession of third place all-time on the Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques list. – Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Canucks try to build Pacific lead

The Vancouver Canucks are 1-4-1 in their past six games but they're still in great shape, leading the Pacific Division by 10 points over the second-place Vegas Golden Knights. Nevertheless, the Canucks (38-16-7) want to be playing their best hockey through the stretch run and they'll try to regroup against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSW). Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said following their 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday that Vancouver looked "tired. … Hopefully we get some guys' legs back and their brains back because we've been sloppy." The Kings (29-19-10), meanwhile, are also looking to find consistent success again. They're holding the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, but have lost three of their past four. They're 6-4-0 since naming Jim Hiller interim coach on Feb. 2. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Thursday games

Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE)

The Golden Knights (33-19-7) are 2-4-1 in their past seven games. With their 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, they became the fastest in NHL history to get 300 wins (in 514 games). The Edmonton Oilers did it in 542 games. The Bruins have lost three straight games after regulation and seven of their past nine (2-2-5). Forward David Pastrnak has 38 goals, tied for fourth in the NHL with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. They are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. The Blue Jackets lost 4-1 to the Rangers on Wednesday after defeating them 4-2 at home on Sunday. They're 3-3-0 in their past six games.

New York Islanders at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET)

The Red Wings (33-20-6) have won six in a row and hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Forward Patrick Kane is on a nine-game point streak (14 points; five goals, nine assists). The Islanders (24-20-14) are 2-3-2 in their past seven games. Forward Mathew Barzal leads them with 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 57 games.

Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN2, RDS)

The Panthers (39-16-4) have won eight of their past nine and have allowed two or fewer goals in 14 straight games (12-2-0). Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed two or fewer goals in nine straight games, a Panthers record. The Canadiens (23-28-8) ended a five-game losing streak with their 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. The Canadiens have 39 goals from their defensemen this season, second in the NHL to the Colorado Avalanche with 48.

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN MSG-B)

The Lightning (32-24-5) had their four-game road winning streak end in a 6-2 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Forward Brandon Hagel is on a 14-game point streak (21 points; nine goals, 12 assists), tied with Steven Stamkos for the second longest in Lightning history. Stamkos has the record at 18 games, set in 2009-10. The Sabres (27-28-4) had won five straight on the road prior to their 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (14 goals, 30 assists) and center Casey Mittelstadt (13 goals, 31 assists) lead the Sabres with 44 points each.

Arizona Coyotes at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SNO, SCRIPPS)

The Maple Leafs (33-17-8) saw their seven-game winning streak with a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Forwards Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews each saw his point streak end; Marner had 21 points in a 10-game run (three goals, 18 assists), and Matthews had 14 points in a six-game streak (10 goals, four assists). The Coyotes (23-30-5) have lost 13 in a row (0-11-2). Clayton Keller did not play in a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN3)

The Jets (37-15-5) have won four in a row and seven of their past eight. Goalie Laurent Brossoit is 6-1-1 in his past eight starts, including a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, and forward Kyle Connor is on a six-game point streak (11 points; five goals, six assists). The Stars (35-17-9) are 1-3-3 in their past seven games. Forward Logan Stankoven, who made his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, has a goal in each of his past two games.

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSSO, BSN)

The Wild (28-25-6) will play four of their next five on the road. Forward Kirill Kaprizov's eight-game point streak (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) ended in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Predators (33-25-2) have won six in a row. They did not allow the Ottawa Senators a shot on goal in the third period of their 4-1 win on Tuesday.

Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks (9 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen has points in four straight games, with six points (two goals, four assists) in that span. The Blackhawks have lost four straight games (0-2-2) and 12 of their past 13 (1-9-3).

Pittsburgh Penguins at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ROOT-NW, SNW, SNO, SNE)

The Penguins (27-21-8) have won three in a row. Sidney Crosby has 1,000 career even-strength points (408 goals, 592 assists), the ninth player in NHL history to reach that milestone. The Kraken (25-22-11) have won four of their past six games (4-1-1). Forward Jared McCann leads them with 46 points (25 goals, 21 assists) in 57 games.

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSW)

Goalie Cam Talbot is 16-14-5 with a 2.55 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 36 games (34 starts) for the Kings, who end a three-game road trip. Canucks forward J.T. Miller has 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists), giving him three consecutive 80-point seasons, the fourth player in Canucks history to do so after Henrik Sedin (four), Daniel Sedin (three) and Markus Naslund (three).

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA)

This is the first half of a back-to-back for the Ducks (20-35-3), who play the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Anaheim has lost three in a row (0-2-1). The Sharks (15-37-5) have lost four in a row, getting outscored 19-7 in that span. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a lower-body injury sustained in a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.