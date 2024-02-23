NHL On Tap: McDavid seeks point in 21st straight home game for Oilers

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Friday.

Home where heart is for McDavid

Connor McDavid will look to extend his home point streak to 21 games when the Edmonton Oilers (33-18-2) host the Minnesota Wild (26-24-6) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSNX, BSWIX). The Oilers captain, who had two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, has 48 points (12 goals, 36 assists) on the 20-game home streak and is the second player in Edmonton history to post multiple 20-game home point streaks (he has a 21-game home point streak last season) -- Wayne Gretzky did it five times, including a 33-game streak in 1985-86. McDavid has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in his past 11 games and 85 points (21 goals, 64 assists) in 51 games this season; his run has vaulted him to third among NHL scorers, behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (95 points) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (93 points). The Wild, 5-1-1 in their past seven games, are coming off a 6-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game road trip. Center Joel Eriksson Ek has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in a six-game point streak, including an NHL career-high six points (three goals, three assists) in a 10-7 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Minnesota scored seven goals in the third period to overturn a 5-3 deficit. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Monahan making impact with Jets

When Winnipeg acquired Sean Monahan in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 2, Jets coach Rick Bowness said the center was “a very important addition to our team.” Monahan took a few games to adjust but he has five goals in a three-game goal streak, including a hat trick in a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday. Let’s see if he make it four straight with a goal when Winnipeg (34-15-5) visits the Chicago Blackhawks (15-39-3) at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3). Monahan is fitting in well with the Jets, who are third in the Central Division, three points behind the first-place Dallas Stars and two behind the second-place Avalanche. For the Blackhawks, center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had a three-game point streak (six points; two goals, four assists) end in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Chicago has struggled to find offense all season and it won’t get any easier against Winnipeg, which is the best defensive team in the NHL, allowing 2.35 goals per game. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Sabres, Blue Jackets look to keep rolling

The Buffalo Sabres have won two of their past three games and three of five. The Columbus Blue Jackets also have won two of three. Each won Wednesday, and now they face each other at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NHLN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE). Neither the Blue Jackets (18-27-10) nor the Sabres (25-27-4) have had the seasons they were hoping for, but the task for each is to grind it out and find a way. Columbus is coming off a 7-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks; it was the Blue Jackets' biggest offensive output since a 9-4 victory at Buffalo on Dec. 19, and gave them two wins on a three-game California road trip. Forward Johnny Gaudreau has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in his past eight games. The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 win at Montreal when Alex Tuch scored the game-winning goal, the forward's 15th since the 2021-22 season, most among Buffalo players. Maybe even more impressive, this is Columbus' first home game since Feb. 10, when they filled Nationwide Arena with 18,876 fans for a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. It's only the Blue Jackets' second home game since Jan. 19, when they had 18,630 see a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The fans have hope and they see a bright future; maybe they'll see a win Friday. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Friday games

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NHLN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE)



Center Boone Jenner has eight points (five goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak for the Blue Jackets, and forward Jack Roslovic has five points (one goal, four assists) in a four-game point streak. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves for the Sabres in the win against Montreal. He's 9-6-0 with a 1.82 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and three shutouts since Dec. 30.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN3)

The Jets are 4-1-0 in their past five games. Goalie Laurent Brossoit, who made 36 saves in a 6-3 win against the Wild on Tuesday, is 5-1-1 in his past seven starts. Bedard leads all NHL rookies with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 39 games for the Blackhawks, who are 1-9-1 in their past 11 games.

Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSNX, BSWIX)

Zach Hyman is two goals from matching an NHL career high and will have an opportunity to add to his total when the Oilers host the Wild. The forward, who had a goal and assist against the Bruins on Wednesday, has 34 goals in 52 games this season after he had 36 in 79 games with Edmonton last season, when he put up an NHL career-high 83 points (47 assists). Forward Kirill Kaprizov has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) on a six-game point streak, including a League career high six points (three goals, three assists) against Vancouver on Monday.