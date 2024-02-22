NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Thursday.

Panthers on the prowl again

The Florida Panthers can tie the NHL record for a road winning streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL). The Panthers have won 11 straight games on the road; the 2005-06 Detroit Red Wings and 2014-15 Minnesota Wild each won 12 straight. Florida (37-15-4) hasn’t fallen on the road since a 3-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Dec. 18 and leads the NHL in road wins (20), road points (42) and road points percentage (.724). It won’t be easy at Carolina, though; the Hurricanes (33-17-5) are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for the fifth-best home record in the NHL (.714 points percentage). -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Ovechkin, Hagel put streaks on line in Capitals-Lightning showdown

Alex Ovechkin and Brandon Hagel will look to extend their point streaks when Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning in a key game in the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Playoff race at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN). Washington (25-21-8) trails the Detroit Red Wings by six points for the first wild card in the East and the Lightning (30-22-5) by seven for the first wild card. Ovechkin, who has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in the past nine games, will seek his first point streak of 10 games since his NHL career-high 14-game streak from Nov. 16-Dec. 15, 2018. The 38-year-old forward has eight goals in his past eight games after scoring eight in his first 43. Hagel has the NHL’s longest active point streak at 10 games, with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) during that stretch. He can match Nikita Kucherov’s 11-game streak (Nov. 16-Dec. 6) as the longest by a Lightning player this season. Washington will try to win three games in a row for the first time since Dec. 17-21. Tampa Bay was outscored 13-4 in losing its past two games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Byfield heating up for Kings

Quinton Byfield is on the best stretch of his young NHL career with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his past 10 games. The Los Angeles Kings forward will get an opportunity to continue the trend against the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Byfield had a goal and assist for the Kings (28-16-10) in a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The 21-year-old, who was selected by Los Angeles with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal late in the first period. Byfield has 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 52 games, nearly doubling his point total from last season when he had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 53 games. The Kings (28-16-10) are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of seven. The Predators (29-25-2) have won their past two games, including 5-3 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Thursday games

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL)

The Panthers, who won the Presidents’ Trophy in 2021-22, have the NHL’s best regular-season record again and lead the NHL in points percentage (.696) after winning six straight games and 10 of 11, though they’re second in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Bruins, who have played one more game and have one more point, and third in the NHL behind the second-place Bruins and first-place Vancouver Canucks, who have played two more games and have two more points. The Hurricanes have won three in a row, five of six and eight of 10.

Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, ALT2, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Red Wings (29-20-6) and Avalanche (35-18-4) each will be looking for their third straight win. Detroit leads the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders by four points for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak and also has an assist in each of his past five. Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon has seven points (one goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak.

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2)

The Rangers (37-16-3) can match the third-longest winning streak in their history from 2015-16 by defeating the Devils (28-23-4) for their ninth straight victory. New York won the only previous game between the Hudson River rivals this season, 5-3 at New Jersey on Nov. 18. Adam Fox needs one goal to become the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (four straight seasons, 2000-01 to 2003-04) to score at least 10 goals in three straight seasons. With 58 points (20 goals, 38 assists) in 55 games this season, Devils forward Jesper Bratt needs two points to become the 11th player in franchise history with three consecutive 60-point seasons, and first since Zach Parise (four straight seasons, 2006-07 to 2009-10).

Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSSW)

The Central Division-leading Stars (34-15-8) will try to rebound from a three-game skid (0-1-2). Dallas forward Joe Pavelski needs one goal to reach 20 for the fourth consecutive season and 14th time in his career. The Senators (23-27-3) return home after going 1-1-1 on a three-game road trip. Ottawa forward Tim Stützle has scored goals in three straight games (three goals).

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS)

The Penguins (24-21-8) have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1). Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has an assist in 14 of his past 18 (15 assists). The Canadiens (22-26-8) also have lost five of six, including their past three. Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had a 10-game point streak (eight goals, eight assists) end in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Canadiens are 1-9-0 in the second of back-to-back games this season.

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Capitals forward Connor McMichael has three goals in his past three games, including the first multigoal game of his career (two) in a 6-2 win against the Devils on Tuesday, after going the previous 15 games without a goal. Lightning forward Brayden Point has scored in three straight games (three goals). Tampa Bay will try to avoid its first three-game skid since it lost four in a row from Nov. 27-Dec. 2.

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSMW)

New York forward Mathew Barzal can match the longest point streak of his NHL career of nine games from 2020-21; he has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his past eight games. The Islanders (23-18-14) have gone to overtime in their past three games (1-0-2). The Blues (29-24-2) have lost their past two games and three of four. St. Louis forward Pavel Buchnevich is one away from his fourth straight 20-goal season, and forward Jordan Kyrou needs one to reach 20 for the third straight season.

Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN)

Linus Ullmark will start in goal; he is 3-0-0 with the Bruins against the Flames. Ullmark won his previous three starts against Calgary with Boston (34-12-11) after he was 1-1-1 against the Flames as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Boston defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime Wednesday to win its second straight game following four consecutive losses (0-2-2). Calgary (26-25-5) ended a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist; he has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past eight games.

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW; SNP)

The Canucks (37-15-6) hold a 10-point lead on the Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division despite losing three in a row for the first time this season. Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes (12 goals, 57 assists in 58 games) needs one point to become the NHL’s first defenseman to reach 70 this season. The Kraken (23-21-11) have points in three straight games (2-0-1) to close within three points of the Blues and Predators for the second wild card in the West. Seattle forward Jared McCann has six points (four goals, two assists) during a five-game point streak and has 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in his past 15 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS)

Auston Matthews will look to continue his scoring tear when Toronto (31-16-8) plays the third of a four-game road trip at Vegas (32-18-6). Matthews had two goals in a 6-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, his 50th and 51st of the season. He became the fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in a season, reaching the milestone in 54 games. Matthews has 11 goals in his past seven games, which includes back-to-back hat tricks against the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 15 and Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 17.

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in his past seven games and ranks sixth among NHL defensemen with 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists) in 56 games this season. Adrian Kempe leads Los Angeles with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past three.