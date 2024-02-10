NHL On Tap: Blues visit Sabres, seek 6th win in 7 games

Blues look to keep momentum following All-Star break

The St. Louis Blues were striking the right notes before the NHL All-Star break, having won five straight before a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 30. They've worked their way into wild card contention in the Western Conference the hard way, winning tightly contested games, including three straight overtime victories by identical 4-3 scores. The Blues (26-21-2) look to resume their winning ways when they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+) in their first game since the break. The Sabres (22-24-4) will try to regroup after 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday after they won two straight. Dylan Cozens has had the hot hand for Buffalo with seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Marchand to play 999th game for Bruins

Brad Marchand will move within one of becoming the eighth player to play in 1,000 games for the Boston Bruins when they host the Washington Capitals at TD Garden (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN). The 35-year-old forward is fifth in Bruins' history with 910 points (397 goals, 513 assists), including 48 (25 goals, 23 assists) in 51 games this season. Boston (32-10-9) is tied with the Vancouver Canucks for first in the NHL with 73 points after Marchand scored its first goal in a 4-0 win against the Canucks on Thursday. The Bruins are 9-2-3 in their past 14 games. The Capitals (22-20-7) are 0-5-1 in their past six games and looking to avoid losing seven in a row for the first time since Jan. 12-23, 2019 (0-5-2). Washington has allowed at least four goals in each of its past five games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Hiller makes debut as Kings coach

Jim Hiller will make his debut as the coach of the Los Angeles Kings when they host the Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC). The 54-year-old took over for Todd McLellan, who was fired Feb. 2 with the Kings (23-15-10) in the midst of a streak in which they have won three of their past 17 games (3-8-6) and fallen to the first wild card in the Western Conference, two points ahead of the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators. Hiller couldn't ask for a more difficult challenge in his debut as a head coach. The Oilers (30-16-1) won 16 straight games before losing 3-1 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, and defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Friday after Evander Kane's hat trick. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Saturday games

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+)

The Blues begin a three-game road trip looking to extend a three-game road winning streak. Pavel Buchnevich has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games for the Blues. JJ Peterka has four goals in his past three games after scoring two each in a 5-3 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 24 and in a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27.

Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNP)

Detroit (26-18-6), which is 2-0-1 in its past three games, holds the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the New York Islanders, and two behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic Division. The Canucks (34-12-5) will try to rebound after having their 12-game point streak end (10-0-2) in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Dallas Stars at Montreal Canadiens (1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2; BSSWX)

The Stars (31-14-6) look to regroup and keep pace atop the Central Division after a 5-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday that ended a four-game winning streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1). Mason Marchment has six points (two goals, four assists) for Dallas during a six-game point streak. Cole Caufield looks to extend an NHL career-high 10-game point streak (13 points; six goals, seven assists) for the Canadiens (21-21-8) who are 2-3-1 in their past six games.

Calgary Flames at New York Islanders (1 p.m. ET; MSGN, SNO, SNW, SNE)

The Flames (24-22-5) have won three in a row and bring a four-game road winning streak in UBS Arena. Connor Zary has goals in two straight games for Calgary, including one in their 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The Islanders (22-17-12) seek their third straight win after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Thursday. Mathew Barzal has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak for New York.

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN)

Charlie Coyle will look to extend his point streak to 11 games for Boston; he has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in his past 10 games. David Pastrnak has points in four straight games (three goals, five assists) for the Bruins. Alex Ovechkin has scored in three straight games for the first time this season for Washington, and has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past 13 games.

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ALT)

The Panthers (32-15-4) have won five of their past six games following a 4-2 victory against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Matthew Tkachuk has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past seven games, including a goal and an assist against Washington, giving him eight multipoint in 17 games since Dec. 29 (30 points; 12 goals, 18 assists). The Avalanche (32-16-4) have lost three straight (0-2-1) after a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Nathan MacKinnon was held scoreless for the second consecutive game, but has more three-point games (10) than zero-point games (nine) this season.

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MSGN, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (29-16-5) have won four of their past five games and are 12-3-1 in their past 16 after their 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Martin Necas had a natural hat trick, giving him nine points (seven goals, two assists) in his past eight games. The Devils (25-21-3) have lost four of their past six. Jesper Bratt has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak for New Jersey.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSOH)

The Lightning (27-20-5) are 8-3-0 in their past 10 games but have lost two straight after a 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. Nikita Kucherov has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a six-game point streak for the Lightning. The Blue Jackets (16-24-10) play their first game since a 1-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 30 which ended a five-game road trip (2-2-1). Yegor Chinakhov has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past four games for Columbus.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP)

John Tavares has goals in three straight games for the Maple Leafs (26-15-8), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games. Auston Matthews has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) during an eight-game point streak for Toronto. The Senators (20-25-2) play for the first time since their 3-2 overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 31. They are 5-1-2 in their past eight games and seek a three-game winning streak for the third time this season. Joonas Korpisalo is 4-1-2 with a 2.19 goals-against average in his past seven games (six starts) for Ottawa.

Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Flyers (27-19-6) look for their third straight victory after their 4-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Morgan Frost has four points in his past five games, including a goal and an assist against the Jets. The Kraken (21-19-10) play for time since Jan. 30, a 2-0 loss at the San Jose Sharks, and look to end a four-game road losing streak in which they've been outscored 14-4. Seattle forward Jared McCann has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his past seven games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; CITY; SNW, SN-PIT)

The Jets (30-14-5) will try to end a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) in which they've been shut out twice and outscored 16-4 after a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. They also look to end a four-game road losing streak (0-3-1) The Penguins play the second of back-to-back games. The Penguins (23-18-7) had won two straight prior to a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild (23-23-5) on Friday.

Arizona Coyotes at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO)

With his next point, forward Clayton Keller will move into sole possession of second place on the all-time scoring list for the Arizona Coyotes (23-23-3). Keller has 388 points (154 goals, 234 assists) in 491 games, tied with defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Shane Doan holds the record with 955 points. The Predators (26-23-2) are playing for the first time since Jan. 31 and are 0-2-1 in their past three games.

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSW, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

The Kings are playing their first game since Jan. 31. Adrian Kempe (17 goals, 26 assists) and Kevin Fiala (13 goals, 30 assists) are tied for the team lead with 43 points. Each has four points (two goals, two assists) in their past five games. Oilers center Connor McDavid had five goals in a four-game goal streak that ended against Anaheim on Friday. He had three assists in the win against the Ducks.