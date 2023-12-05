NHL On Tap: Red Wings look for 3rd straight win ahead of Kane debut

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Tuesday.

Related: How to watch and stream NHL games

Red Wings look for third straight with Kane on the horizon

The Detroit Red Wings will seek their third consecutive win when they face the Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE), likely the last game before Patrick Kane debuts with Detroit. Kane said he anticipates playing his first game of the season when Detroit (13-7-3) hosts the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The Red Wings signed the 35-year-old forward to a one-year, $2.75 million contract on Nov. 28 after his recovery from right hip resurfacing surgery June 1. Detroit has won five of its past six games (5-1-0), including a 5-4 overtime victory at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Sabres (10-13-2) have lost three in a row and four of their past five games (1-4-0) after a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Sunday, but they are expected to have forward Tage Thompson back in the lineup after nine games out because of an upper-body injury sustained while blocking a shot against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 14. Forward Alex Tuch, however, is questionable after leaving the loss to the Predators in the third period because of an undisclosed injury. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Bedard looks to extend point streak, end Chicago losing streak

Connor Bedard will look to extend his point streak to four games when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators at United Center (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, TVAS). Bedard leads NHL rookies with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 23 games and has three points (one goal, two assists) during his three-game point streak for the Blackhawks (7-16-0), who have been outscored 12-3 in three straight losses. Bedard, who also leads first-year players with 11 goals and 71 shots on goal, was named NHL Rookie of the Month for November, when he had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 games. Filip Forsberg has 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in his past 12 games for the Predators (12-12-0), who won 2-1 at the Sabres on Sunday to end a two-game losing streak. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Hughes family reunion

The Hughes brothers will have a pre-holiday gathering when Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils (11-10-1) travel to face Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks (16-8-1) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG, NHLN, MSGSN2). Quinn, 24, the oldest of the three, leads NHL defensemen with 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 25 games. He was selected by Vancouver No. 7 in the 2018 NHL Draft. Jack, 22, a forward, was selected by New Jersey No. 1 in the 2019 NHL Draft and has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 17 games. Luke, 20, a defenseman, was selected by New Jersey No. 4 in the 2021 NHL Draft and has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 22 games. It will be the ninth time at least three brothers have played in one NHL game. The last time it occurred was when Eric Staal and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers went up against brother Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes on April 13. The game between New Jersey and Vancouver is the first of two this season. Barring injury, the three brothers will play again Jan. 6 in New Jersey. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Tuesday games

Los Angeles Kings at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH, SNP, SN1)

The Kings (14-4-3) go for their 10th straight road win, which would tie the 2006-07 Sabres for the most consecutive road wins to start an NHL season. Los Angeles is 7-2-1 in its past 10 games. Since ending a nine-game skid (0-7-2) with a 7-3 win against the Blackhawks on Nov. 22, the Blue Jackets (8-14-4) are 3-3-0.

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG)

The Rangers (18-4-1) seek their fourth consecutive win and Mika Zibanejad can extend his point streak (four goals, five assists) to eight games. Chris Kreider needs one point for 500 in his NHL career. The Senators (9-10-0) ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Senators forward Ridly Grieg will return to the lineup Tuesday after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury, but defenseman Thomas Chabot will be out because of an undisclosed injury.

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE)

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo is one point shy of 600 for his NHL career. Teammate Jeff Skinner needs one assist for 300 in his NHL career. Detroit is third in the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.74 goals per game. Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has four goals in his past five games.

San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA)

Defenseman Ty Emberson and forward Nico Sturm each are questionable because of a lower-body injury for San Jose (6-17-2), which lost 6-5 at the Rangers on Sunday. Forward Mathew Barzal is expected to return to the Islanders (10-7-6) after missing a 4-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday because of an illness. It's the first of a season-long six-game homestand for New York.

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, TVAS)

Nashville won 4-2 in the first of four games between the teams Nov. 18 to improve to 7-1-0 in its past eight home games against its Central Division foe. Predators goalie Juuse Saros is 10-3-2 with a 2.06 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games against the Blackhawks. Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek is 10-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA, .920 save percentage and one shutout in 14 games against Nashville.

Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSN, BSWI)

Minnesota coach John Hynes is looking for his fourth consecutive win since taking over from Dean Evason on Nov. 27, when the Wild (8-10-4) play the Flames (10-11-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Wild defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 on Sunday. Goalie Dan Vladar will likely start for the Flames with Jacob Markstrom week to week because of a fractured finger. Dustin Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League.

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, ALT)

Nathan MacKinnon can extend his point streak to nine games when the Avalanche (15-7-2) play the Ducks (10-14-0) at Ball Arena. MacKinnon has 11 points (two goals, nine) in his past eight games, including an assist in a 4-1 loss at the Kings on Sunday. Anaheim ended an eight-game losing streak (0-8-0) with a 4-3 shootout win against Colorado on Saturday.

New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG, NHLN, MSGSN2)

The Devils begin a four-game road trip when they face the Canucks at Rogers Arena. New Jersey had a three-game winning streak end with a 6-3 loss against the Sharks on Friday. Forward Jack Hughes has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak. Canucks forward Brock Boeser will look to extend his point streak to five games. He has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games.