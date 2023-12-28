NHL On Tap: Canucks can become 1st to reach 50 points with win vs. Flyers

Canucks want to maintain momentum

The Vancouver Canucks will look to extend their point streak to 10 games and become the first team in the NHL to reach 50 points this season when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP). Vancouver (23-9-3), tied with the New York Rangers for first in the NHL with 49 points, is 7-0-2 during its nine-game run, the latest a 7-4 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Quinn Hughes is tied with Alexander Edler for most multipoint games by a defenseman in Canucks history (68). The 24-year-old leads NHL defensemen with 34 assists and 44 points in 35 games this season. The Flyers (18-11-4) have lost two straight (0-1-1) after going 7-0-1 in their previous eight. Forward Owen Tippett has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past seven games for Philadelphia. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Streaky Oilers seek revenge on Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers go for their third straight win when they visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW). The Oilers (15-15-1) came from behind by scoring four goals in the third period to win each of their past two games, at the New Jersey Devils (6-3 on Dec. 21) and at the New York Rangers (4-3 on Friday) to rebound from a three-game losing streak following an eight-game winning streak. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in his past 15 games. San Jose (9-23-3) will try to end a six-game losing streak. The Sharks defeated the Oilers 3-2 in their first meeting of the season at SAP Center on Nov. 9. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Fiala in a groove for Kings

Kevin Fiala is putting together a solid offensive run with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in his past 10 games and will attempt to continue it when the Los Angeles Kings (20-7-4) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (21-10-5) at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Kings forward, who scored during a 5-1 win against the Sharks on Wednesday, has 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) in 31 games this season. Los Angeles, which has won two straight and four of its past five (4-1-0), is three points behind second-place Vegas in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights will try to end a four-game losing streak, their longest of the season; they have been outscored 20-11 during the skid, the latest a 5-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Forward Mark Stone scored to extend his point streak to five games (seven points; two goals, five assists). The Golden Knights captain has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past 14 games. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Thursday games

Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN2, RDS)

Canadiens center Sean Monahan needs one point to reach 500 for his NHL career (227 goals, 272 assists in 714 games). Montreal (15-13-5) has points in five straight games (3-0-2) and is 2-0-1 so far during a stretch of seven consecutive road games. Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho got his 500th NHL point on a goal and added three assists to his total to reach 503 points (232 goals, 271 assists in 552 games) in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Aho has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past eight games. The Hurricanes (18-13-4) haven’t lost in regulation to the Canadiens in 10 games (9-0-1) since a 6-4 loss on Dec. 13, 2018, including sixth straight wins.

Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSP)

Vancouver’s third line of Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland have combined for 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in the past 10 games. Flyers rookie goalie Samuel Ersson is 7-1-1 with a 2.05 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts in his past nine games.

Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

The Kings seek to win their third straight and tighten the Pacific standings. Forward Adrian Kempe scored twice for Los Angeles against San Jose on Wednesday to end a six-game goal drought. The Golden Knights are 7-6-3 in their past 16 games after opening the season 14-4-2. Vegas plays its final game before facing the Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners, on Monday.

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW)

Center Leon Draisaitl (459 assists) needs one assist to tie Paul Coffey (460) for sixth in Oilers history. Center Ryan McLeod has three goals in his past two games for Edmonton after scoring two goals in his first 29 games this season. Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund scored his fifth game-opening goal of the season at the Kings on Wednesday. Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard are tied for the NHL lead with six each.