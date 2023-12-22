NHL On Tap: Kane, Red Wings look to end skid

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Friday.

Kane starting to heat up for slumping Red Wings

Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSP+). Kane is coming off consecutive two-point games (one goal, three assists) and has six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games since signing with Detroit on Nov. 28 after recovering from hip resurfacing surgery. The Red Wings (15-13-4) are hoping to get back on track after winning once in their past eight games (1-6-1). The Flyers (18-11-3) had a nine-game point streak (7-0-2) end with a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. It was their first regulation loss since a 4-1 defeat against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 28. Philadelphia is 3-1-0 this season in the second game of back-to-back sets. -- Tom Gulitti, Staff Writer

No Connor, no problem?

OK, maybe losing Kyle Connor for at least six weeks to a knee injury wasn’t exactly the best thing to happen to the Winnipeg Jets. But the Jets have been able to hold their own and return to the top spot in the Central Division, partially because of their top line of Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi. Vilardi, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings as part of the trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 27, is on an NHL career-high four-game goal streak and has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in that time, the most in the NHL since Dec. 13. Vilardi has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 13 games in a season that was interrupted by a sprained MCL that caused him to miss 18 games from Oct. 17 to Nov. 30. Ehlers has nine points (four goals, five assists) during his own four-game point streak. Since a three-game losing streak, the Jets (19-9-3) have gone 7-1-1 in their past nine games, a run that will be tested when the Boston Bruins (19-5-6) come to the Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN). -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Rangers win streak meets up with McDavid

The New York Rangers will try to extend their winning streak to four games against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN). McDavid was out with an upper-body injury the first time the Rangers (22-7-1) faced the Oilers (14-15-1) on Oct. 26, winning 3-0. This is the first half of a back-to-back for the Rangers (22-7-1), so it’s unclear who will start in goal for New York. Igor Shesterkin has won his past two starts, while Jonathan Quick has a 25-11-6 record against the Oilers, mostly with the Los Angeles Kings. McDavid had a goal and assist for the Oilers (14-15-1) in a 6-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He has 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in his past 14 games. McDavid, who missed the first game between these teams on Oct. 26 because of an upper-body injury, has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 12 games against the Rangers in his career, including his ridiculous highlight-reel goal Nov. 5, 2021. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Friday Games

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSP+)

With 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 31 games this season, Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim needs one point to match his point total of 23 in 81 games last season. Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has points in eight of his past nine games (six goals, four assists).

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN)

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak and 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in his past 14 games. Edmonton ended a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. Forward Ryan McLeod scored two goals in the win and Connor McDavid had a goal and assist. McDavid has 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) in 28 games and is sixth in the NHL scoring race. The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL’s leading scorer was 64th on Nov. 22 with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 16 games.

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN)

The Bruins have played past regulation in each of their past four games, losing in overtime in three of them and defeating the New York Islanders in the shootout on Dec. 15, which led to the team spending time working on 3-on-3 play in practice Thursday. The Jets are 15-1-1 when leading after two periods, which is the third-most wins in that scenario for a team this season, behind the Vancouver Canucks (19-0-0) and Los Angeles Kings (15-0-1).

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN2, RDS)

Connor Bedard has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past five games. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft had two assists for the Blackhawks (10-20-1) in a 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Bedard leads the NHL rookie scoring race with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 31 games. Montreal has earned points in its last four games (2-0-2). The Canadiens (14-13-5) missed a chance for a season-high third straight win on Thursday, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild.