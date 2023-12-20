NHL On Tap: Red Wings out to end slump against surging Jets

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday.

Red Wings look to get back on track

The past few weeks have not been kind to the Detroit Red Wings. With a 4-3 loss at home to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, their record dropped to 1-5-1 in their past seven games, leaving them 15-12-4 on the season and fifth in the highly competitive Atlantic Division. Next up is a Winnipeg Jets (18-9-3) team that is 6-1-1 in its past eight games and third in the Central Division. The good news for the Red Wings is that captain Dylan Larkin returned to the lineup Monday and will also play Wednesday when the teams face off at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSDET). Larkin, who was knocked unconscious and helped off the ice after being cross-checked during a game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 9, is second on Detroit with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists). And although the Red Wings are fifth in the NHL with an average of 3.55 goals per game, they have averaged just 2.71 goals per game during the 1-5-1 skid. The Jets, on the other hand, have allowed just 1.88 goals per game in their eight-game run, tied for the best in the NHL during that span. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Young Capitals try to make impact against Islanders

The Washington Capitals could for the first time have all three of their first-round draft picks from 2019 to 2022 in the lineup in the same regular-season game when they host the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS). Ivan Miroshnichenko and Hendrix Lapierre were recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. They're expected to replace T.J. Oshie (injured reserve) and Joe Snively (loaned to Hershey) in the lineup. Miroshnichenko, 19, was the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and could be making his NHL debut. Lapierre, 21, was the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, and has three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 games this season. They could be on the same line with Evgeny Kuznetsov. Connor McMichael, the No. 25 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, has played in all 28 games with Washington this season, contributing 13 points (six goals, seven assists), tied for fifth on the team. It's a significant moment for the Capitals (15-9-4), who will need the young legs from these driven rookies against the Islanders (15-8-8). New York is coming off a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at UBS Arena on Tuesday but does not have a win in the second game of back-to-backs this season (0-2-2). However, they've been one of the best teams in the NHL over the past month, going 10-2-3 in 15 games since Nov. 18. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Kopitar can extend goal, point streaks

Anze Kopitar continues to defy Father Time for the Los Angeles Kings. The 36-year-old forward brings a three-game goal streak and four-game point streak (three goals, two assists) into Crypto.com Arena where the Kings host the Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, BSW, TVAS). Kopitar has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games, tied with Kevin Fiala for the team lead, including a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. The Kings (18-6-4) set an NHL record for the most road wins through 15 road games with their 13th on Tuesday. But Los Angles is 5-5-3 at Crypto.com Arena, which coach Todd McLellan attributes to the team playing "a little too cute" at home. Seattle (10-14-9) has lost two in a row and will try to end a five-game road losing streak (0-3-2) that includes a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Eeli Tolvanen has three goals in his past five games for Seattle, including one against Dallas. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Wednesday games

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS)

The Capitals are coming off a 2-1 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday that capped a four-game road trip in which they earned five out of eight points (2-1-1). But they have scored one regulation goal in each of their past two games, including in a 3-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Islanders forward Bo Horvat has an 11-game point streak with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists). He scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, BSDET)

The Red Wings will try to end a three-game losing streak after a 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Forward Alex DeBrincat is one assist shy of 200 for his NHL career. Forward Gabriel Vilardi has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a three-game point streak for the Jets.

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, BSW, TVAS)

The Kraken will be without forwards Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jared McCann, who each left a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. Seattle and Los Angeles are each playing the second of back-to-back games. The Kings are 1-1-2 in the second half of back-to-backs this season; the Kraken are 1-1-0.