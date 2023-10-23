NHL Morning Skate for October 23

* Alex DeBrincat continued his dominance at home as he posted a four-point night and became the fifth Michigan-born player in Red Wings history to score a hat trick.

* In just his fifth career game, Matthew Poitras tallied twice in the third period – his first two NHL goals – to help Boston complete a third-period comeback and stay perfect in 2023-24.

* The Sabres and Canadiens will contest the lone game Monday on Sportsnet before all 32 teams take the ice Tuesday for the first Frozen Frenzy of the season.

FROZEN FRENZY, HERITAGE CLASSIC HIGHLIGHT UPCOMING NATIONAL BROADCASTS

A pair of special events will headline the national broadcast schedule for the week of Oct. 23, starting with NHL Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday – a 16-game slate with 16 different start times and a special "whip-around" show on ESPN+ and ESPN2 – as well as the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Sunday which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first outdoor game in NHL history.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Frozen Frenzy (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+)

All 32 teams will be in action on a unique 16-game night with each contest dropping the puck at a different time. There will be a tripleheader of games on ESPN, starting with the Maple Leafs at Capitals (6 p.m. ET), followed by the Bruins at Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET) and Flyers at Golden Knights (11 p.m. ET). In addition, fans can watch a "whip-around" show hosted by John Buccigross bringing all the best action from the 16 games to a special broadcast on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET) and ESPN2 (8 p.m. ET). Click here for more info.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic (Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TBS, MAX)

The NHL will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first regular-season outdoor game in League history when the Oilers host the Flames in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at the home of the CFL's Edmonton Elks, Commonwealth Stadium. The game takes place 20 years after the Oilers hosted the first Heritage Classic and the first-ever NHL regular-season outdoor game – also at Commonwealth Stadium – against the Canadiens on Nov. 22, 2003. It will mark the first time the historic "Battle of Alberta" will take place in an outdoor setting. Click here for an #NHLStats Pack ahead of the event.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

A pair of Eastern Conference teams picked up wins against their Western Conference opponents during Sunday's eventful two-game slate.

HOMETOWN HEROICS: DEBRINCAT NETS HAT TRICK

Farmington Hills, Mich., native Alex DeBrincat (3-1—4) played hometown hero Sunday, thrilling fans with a four-point performance that included his first hat trick in a Red Wings jersey as Detroit recorded another six-goal game at Little Caesars Arena and extended its win streak to five contests.

* DeBrincat, who dreamed of playing for Detroit when he was young, became the fifth Michigan-born player to record a hat trick with the Red Wings, joining Jimmy Carson (4x), Dylan Larkin (2x), Justin Abdelkader (2x) and Kevin Miller (1x).

* DeBrincat, who now leads the NHL in goals and points this season (8-4—12), became the second player in League history to record three or more points in each of his first three home games with a franchise, joining Harry Meeking (3 GP in 1917-18 w/ TAN).

* The Red Wings became the seventh team in NHL history to score six-plus goals in each of their first three home games of a season, joining the 1988-89 Kings (4 GP), 1984-85 Islanders (4 GP), 2022-23 Penguins (3 GP), 1991-92 Flames (3 GP), 1996-97 Avalanche (3 GP) and 1985-86 Whalers (3 GP).

ROOKIE POITRAS SCORES FIRST TWO NHL GOALS IN COMEBACK WIN

After the Ducks scored the first goal of the game, rookie Matthew Poitras responded with his first and second career tally in the third period to help the Bruins improve to 5-0-0 – their second-longest season-opening win streak in franchise history (6-0-0 in 1937-38) and the longest such run by a reigning Presidents' Trophy winning team, eclipsing a benchmark they set in 1990-91 (4-0-0).

* Poitras (19 years, 226 days) became the third Bruins rookie to score a game-tying and –winning goal in a third period, joining Craig Janney (March 12, 1988) and Bill Cupolo (Dec. 3, 1944).

SEVERAL YOUNG STARS SET TO SKATE ON SPORTSNET

A number of rising stars are set to hit the ice at KeyBank Center on Monday, including Cole Caufield and Rasmus Dahlin who will both look to extend their respective point streaks to five games when the Canadiens and Sabres go head-to-head on Sportsnet.

* Caufield, who leads Montreal with 3-2—5 through four games this season, needs one point to hit 90 in his career (56-33—89 in 127 GP). Should he do so tonight, Caufield will have required the second-fewest games to reach the mark among players to debut with the Canadiens in the past 25 years, behind only Michael Ryder (118 GP).

* Dahlin, who is one of three No.1 picks from the last six NHL Drafts that are in action tonight (also Juraj Slafkovsky: No.1 in 2022 & Owen Power: No. 1 in 2021), leads the Sabres with five points through five games this season (0-5—5). Should Dahlin score his first goal of the campaign Monday, it would mark the 47th of his career – he would surpass Rasmus Ristolainen (46) and tie Richard Smehlik for seventh place on the Sabres' all-time goals list by defensemen.