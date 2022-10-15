NHL Morning Skate for October 15

* Mark Scheifele scored the Jets' first goal of the season for the fifth time in his career and became one of nine players in NHL history to score as many such goals with a single franchise.

* A trio of new faces lifted the Red Wings to a win in their season opener at Little Caesars Arena, including Elmer Soderblom who joined rare company with a game-winning goal in his NHL debut.

* The Blues will be the 32nd team to contest their season opener on the first 14-game Saturday of the 2022-23 season - a night that will feature a doubleheader of the 'Battle of Ontario' followed by the 'Battle of Alberta' nationally broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada.

SCHEIFELE SCORES TWICE AS JETS OPEN SEASON IN FRONT OF HOME FANS

Mark Scheifele (2-0-2) scored the Jets' first goal of the 2022-23 campaign and recorded his 29th career multi-goal game as Winnipeg won its season opener at Bell MTS Centre. With his two-goal performance, Scheifele surpassed Blake Wheeler (28) for sole possession of the second-most multi-goal contests in Jets/Thrashers history, trailing only Ilya Kovalchuk (46).

* Scheifele improved his point total in season-opening games to 8-3-11 (11 GP) and tied Bryan Little (6-5-11 in 12 GP) for the second most in Jets/Thrashers history. He now trails only Wheeler (7-7-14 in 12 GP), who collected an assist Friday.

* ICYMI: In Scheifele's speech from the night the Dale Hawerchuk statue was unveiled, he mentioned that every day he would drive by the statue on the way to the rink and stop to think about the lessons his former coach taught him. Scheifele recognized Hawerchuk after scoring two goals in his club's opener.

NEW FACES MAKE A SPLASH IN RED WINGS SEASON OPENER

With his parents in attendance, rookie Elmer Soderblom scored the game-winning goal in his NHL debut, while goaltender Ville Husso turned aside all 29 shots he faced to help Detroit earn a win in head coach Derek Lalonde's first contest behind the Red Wings' bench.

* Soderblom became the fourth Red Wings player in the past 10 years to score in their NHL debut, joining Dennis Cholowski (Oct. 4, 2018), Dylan Larkin (Oct. 9, 2015) and Brian Lashoff (Jan. 21, 2013).

* Husso, who was traded to Detroit from St. Louis in the offseason, became the second goaltender in Red Wings history to post a shutout in their team debut, joining Dave Gatherum (Oct. 11, 1953).

* Michael Rasmussen (23 years, 180 days) posted 1-2-3, including factoring on Soderblom's goal, and became the third-youngest player to record three or more points in a season opener with the franchise, behind only Anthony Mantha (23 years, 19 days on Oct. 5, 2017) and Dutch Reibel (23 years, 79 days on Oct. 8, 1953).

HURRICANES SPOIL SHARKS HOME OPENER IN FRIDAY'S #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Friday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates saw Martin Necas erase a 1-0 deficit and Sebastian Aho net the game-winning goal in the final two minutes of regulation to help the Hurricanes spoil the Sharks' home opener at SAP Center and improve to 2-0-0 on the season.

* Necas boosted his totals to 2-2-4 through his first two games of 2022-23. The only players in Hurricanes/Whalers history with more points through the team's first two contests of a season are Mark Howe (3-2-5) and Mike Rogers (1-4-5) in 1980-81.

ALL ABOARD FOR A 14-GAME SATURDAY

The first 14-game Saturday of the 2022-23 season will mark the return of Hockey Night in Canada which will feature a dueling 'Battle of Ontario' and 'Battle of Alberta' - a rematch of the 2022 Second Round - as well as the Blues becoming the 32nd team to contest their season opener.

* The Maple Leafs enter their 'Battle of Ontario' matchup on a five-game home winning streak versus the Senators thanks in part to the play of Auston Matthews (23-17-40 in 26 GP) and Mitchell Marner (11-21-32 in 27 GP), who have recorded the first- and second-most points against Ottawa since entering the League in 2016-17. Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa's lone goal scorer from its season opener, enters with 4-10-14 in 17 career games against the Maple Leafs, trailing only the Canadiens (8-8-16 in 21 GP) for his highest point total against a single franchise.

* The Flames and Oilers will meet for the first time since their 'Battle of Alberta' clash in the 2022 Second Round - the teams combined for 45 goals, marking the most tallies in a five-game series in 34 years (Oilers: 25 & Flames: 20) and the fifth-highest total in Stanley Cup Playoffs history. Leon Draisaitl led that series with 2-15-17 (5 GP), which tied Rick Middleton (5-12-17 in 1983 DF) for the most points through a five-game round in NHL history.

ST. LOUIS SET FOR SEASON OPENER SATURDAY

The Blues are the final team to contest their home opener and are set to do so when they welcome the Blue Jackets to Enterprise Center on Saturday. Jordan Binnington enters the contest after finishing the 2021-22 season with wins in five of his last six games and just 10 victories shy of his 100th (90-46-20 in 162 GP). Among active goaltenders, the three fastest netminders to hit the mark are Matt Murray (166 GP), Frederik Andersen (171 GP) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (175 GP).

