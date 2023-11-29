NHL Morning Skate for November 29

* The Devils thrilled fans with a third-period, multi-goal comeback win. They became the 20th different team this month to win after facing a multi-goal deficit, the fifth time in NHL history that has occurred.

* Connor McDavid continued his torrid scoring pace and has now accumulated 13 points over the past seven days, including a three-point period in three consecutive games – a feat achieved by only two other players in NHL history: Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

* A three-game Wednesday will feature the Rangers hosting the Red Wings on TNT and Max, one day after Detroit announced the blockbuster signing of three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2012-13 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane.

HUGHES, LAZAR LEAD DEVILS TO MULTI-GOAL COMEBACK VICTORY

Jack Hughes (1-2—3) matched the franchise mark for fewest games to 25 points in a season and Curtis Lazar (1-1—2) notched the game winner with 23 seconds remaining in regulation to help the Devils win after rallying from a multi-goal deficit in the third period for the first time this season.

* New Jersey (10-9-1, 21 points) secured the final multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the NHL's first quarter of the 2023-24 campaign – a timeframe reached upon the conclusion of Florida-Toronto and a trend found in the 2023-24 Quarter Mark document that was released Tuesday.



* After setting a franchise record for points in a season with 99 in 2022-23, Hughes (7-19—26 in 15 GP; 1.73 P/GP) is on pace to shatter his own record in 2023-24. He notched his 21st career three-point game, the most of any Devils skater since he entered the League in 2019-20.

* Lazar became the fifth player to score a go-ahead goal in the final minute of regulation this season, joining Yakov Trenin (59:38 on Nov. 20 w/ NSH), Oliver Bjorkstrand (59:28 on Nov. 9 w/ SEA), Mason McTavish (59:47 on Oct. 30 w/ ANA) and Shea Theodore (59:27 on Oct. 24 w/ VGK).

MCDAVID CONTINUES TO ROLL, OILERS EARN THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

Connor McDavid (1-2—3) factored on more than half of Edmonton's goals Tuesday to help his club earn its third straight win and its sixth over the past nine games. The Oilers captain now has 13 points this past week (4 GP dating to Nov. 22) after recording just 15 the first six weeks of the season (15 GP).

* McDavid tallied all of his points in the middle frame, marking his 24th three-point period which tied him with Sidney Crosby for the most among all active players. He also passed Jari Kurri (23) and tied Mark Messier (24) for the second-most three-point periods in Oilers history – a list topped by Wayne Gretzky (101).



* McDavid has now recorded a three-point period in three consecutive games, which is tied for the second longest such streak in NHL history (also Mario Lemieux w/ 3 GP in 1995-96). Only Gretzky has posted a longer run (4 GP in 1985-86, 3 GP in 1984-85 & 1983-84).

FORSBERG'S QUICK STRIKE LIFTS PREDATORS TO SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN

Filip Forsberg (1-1—2) and Gustav Nyquist (0-1—1) guided Nashville to a 2-0 first period lead before Pittsburgh drew even through the next 40 minutes, but the Predators' all-time goals leader found the back of the net 14 seconds into overtime to lift his club to a sixth consecutive win – the NHL's longest active streak.

* Forsberg, who tied David Legwand (9) for the most overtime goals in Predators history, joined Sam Reinhart (0:15 on Nov. 8) as the League's second player to score within the opening 15 seconds of an overtime period in 2023-24.

* Nyquist signed with Nashville in the offseason as a free agent and has collected 3-13—16 in 21 games in 2023-24 thanks in part to a nine-game point streak – the longest active run in the NHL. His current string of success is also the second longest by a player in their first season with the Predators and two contests shy of the lengthiest (Sergei Kostitsyn: 11 GP in 2010-11).

QUICK HITS IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

A 10-game Tuesday made for a Live Updates bountiful with #NHLStats. Some highlights included:

* Joe Pavelski opened the scoring to extend his point streak to seven games (5-3—8 in 7 GP) and helped the Stars win eight of their first 10 road games for the third time in franchise history (also 8 in 2015-16 & 2005-06). At age 39, Pavelski is the oldest player in Stars/North Stars history to register a point streak this long.



* Mats Zuccarello (0-1—1) helped John Hynes become the third head coach in Wild history to earn a win in their debut with the club (also Mike Yeo & John Torchetti). Zuccarello became the first player in franchise history to record a season-opening home point streak of at least 10 games and just the fifth to do so at any point of the season, joining Kirill Kaprizov (14 GP in 2022-23), Marian Gaborik (14 GP in 2007-08), Jason Pominville (11 GP in 2014-15) and Kevin Fiala (10 GP in 2021-22).

* Brock Boeser (2-0—2) tallied twice and reclaimed the League's goal-scoring lead with his 16th and 17th of the season, but it was Elias Pettersson (1-0—1) who scored the game winner with his 30th point of the campaign (9-21—30) and became the third Canucks player to hit the mark in 2023-24.

QUICK CLICKS

* Anthony Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

* Heritage Classic big gamble that paid off 20 years ago

* Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

* Mailbag: Quinton Byfield's impact on Anze Kopitar with Kings; trade, free agent targets

* Quarter Mark: 2023-24 NHL Season

ORIGINAL SIX SHOWDOWN HIGHLIGHTS NHL ON TNT BROADCAST

Lucas Raymond and the Red Wings (11-6-3, 25 points) travel to Madison Square Garden to take on 30-point scorer Artemi Panarin (11-19—30 in 20 GP) and the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers (15-4-1, 31 points). Raymond enters the contest on a six-game point streak and can become the third Red Wings skater, age 21 or younger, in 30 years with a stretch of at least seven games following teammate Moritz Seider (8 GP in 2021-22) and Vyacheslav Kozlov (8 GP in 1993-94).

* ICYMI: Three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2012-13 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane inked a one-year contract with Red Wings. The 35-year-old collected 21-36—57 in 73 games between the Blackhawks and Rangers in 2022-23 and is going to require additional time to recover from offseason hip surgery before stepping onto the ice with his new team.

* Although he joins a new team, a familiar face welcomes Kane into the Red Wings dressing room in Alex DeBrincat. Kane has assisted on 72 of DeBrincat's career goals – marking the 2015-16 Art Ross Trophy winner's second most with one teammate behind Jonathan Toews (118).