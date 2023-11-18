NHL Morning Skate for November 18 

* Swedish forward William Nylander helped the Maple Leafs earn another third-period multi-goal comeback win during the second game of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal, which resumes when the Senators square off with the Wild at 11 a.m. ET today.

* A tightly-contested affair featured the Panthers, who improved to 7-2-1 in their past 10 contests, capture their 1,000th regular-season win in franchise history.

* Brad Marchand and Cole Caulfield each have milestones on the horizon as the Bruins and Canadiens are set to go head-to-head on Hockey Night in Canada for the second time in as many weekends.

NYLANDER LEADS MAPLE LEAFS TO MULTI-GOAL COMEBACK WIN IN HOME COUNTRY

William Nylander (11-14—25 in 16 GP) assisted on the goal by Tyler Bertuzzi (1-1—2) to extend his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 16 games, pulled Toronto even and factored on the winner by John Tavares (1-2—3) to help the Maple Leafs stun the Red Wings in Stockholm. Nylander was laureled with “First Star” honors in front of a sellout crowd, which featured nearly 100 of his friends and family including his grandmother seeing him play an NHL game live for the first time.

* Toronto earned the third multi-goal comeback win in a regular-season NHL game outside North America, following St. Louis’ back-to-back victories during the Premiere Series at Ericsson Globe (now Avicii Arena) in Stockholm from Oct. 2-3, 2009. The Maple Leafs became the first team with a third-period multi-goal comeback win overseas and recorded their third such victory of the season to pass the Ducks (2) for the most in the League.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS FROM SECOND 2023 NHL GLOBAL SERIES – SWEDEN GAME

* Former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin stopped by the Toronto locker room to read out the starting lineup before the players took the ice against the Red Wings. Sundin (Bromma, Sweden) is the NHL’s all-time leader in goals (564) and points (1,349) among Swedish-born players.

* Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond participated in the ceremonial puck drop by Anders Salming, whose father, Borje, played for both Toronto and Detroit during his legendary 17-season NHL career.

* Raymond (2-0—2 in 2 GP) became the second Swedish-born player with multiple goals during regular-season NHL games contested in his birth country. He followed Kristian Huselius (2-1—3 in 2 GP) with the Blue Jackets during the 2010 Premiere Series at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm from Oct. 8-9, 2010.

* Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong (Amsterdam, Netherlands) converted on a penalty-shot attempt and brought the number of birth countries represented among players with at least one goal in regular-season NHL games outside North America to 14. Click here to read Friday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates, which features the full list.

AROUND THE REST OF THE RINKS FRIDAY

* Oliver Ekman-Larsson's tally stood as the game winner as the Panthers (11-5-1, 23 points) secured their 1,000th regular-season victory. Of the 1,000 wins in franchise history, 443 have been decided by a one-goal margin and 144 featured a defenseman with the winning marker.

* Connor Hellebuyck secured his eighth win of 2023-24, tied with five others for the second most among all goaltenders and trailing only Alexander Georgiev (9-4-0). Hellebuyck’s 246th career victory also helped Winnipeg improve to 4-0-2 against the Eastern Conference – one of four teams without a regulation loss against the opposing Conference this season (also BOS: 7-0-1 vs. West, STL: 4-0-0 vs. East & WSH: 4-0-0 vs. West).

HABS, BRUINS TO MEET ON HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA FOR SECOND WEEK IN A ROW

Original Six rivals will clash for a second straight week on Hockey Night in Canada as the Canadiens head to Boston for a showdown with the Bruins after winning a 3-2 overtime thriller last Saturday. Bruins captain Brad Marchand needs one assist to become the eighth player in franchise history with 500, while Canadiens forward Cole Caufield sits one point shy of 100 in his NHL career.

* Caufield (58-41—99 in 140 GP) can become the fastest Canadiens player to reach 100 NHL points since Michael Ryder in 2005-06 (138 GP). Since Montreal last won the Stanley Cup in 1993, only three Canadiens players have hit the milestone within their first 150 NHL games: Ryder, Saku Koivu (131 GP) and Gilbert Dionne (145 GP).

* The Flames enter Saturday with a 4-1-1 record in their last six games, including a 5-2 win against Islanders forward Bo Horvat’s former team on Nov. 16. Nazem Kadri (2-3—5 in 6 GP), Blake Coleman (2-3—5 in 6 GP) and newcomer Connor Zary (2-3—5 in 6 GP) have led the way for Calgary during its six-game stretch, while Jacob Markstrom has gone 3-0-0 in three appearances since Nov. 4 with a 1.68 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

* With goaltender Connor Ingram riding a five-game winning streak and the Coyotes on a three-game point streak, Arizona heads to Winnipeg for a Central Division showdown with Cole Perfetti and the Jets. Perfetti, with goals in his past five games, can match the longest goal streak by a Jets/Thrashers player age 21 or younger – a mark Patrik Laine set in 2017-18 (6 GP).

* With the League’s top three scorers in town, the Canucks could have a chance to regain the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when they host the Kraken for the Hockey Night in Canada finale. Vancouver boasts a 6-0-1 record at Rogers Arena so far in 2023-24 and is one of two hosts Saturday who have yet to lose in regulation at home (Boston is 6-0-1 at TD Garden). If the Canucks extend their run, it will stand alone as the second-longest season-opening home point streak in franchise history – the club’s current seven-game stretch is its longest since 2010-11 when Vancouver began its journey to the Stanley Cup Final by posting a 6-0-1 record in its first seven regular-season home games.

PANARIN EYES FRANCHISE RECORD ON REST OF SATURDAY SLATE

Artemi Panarin (8-16—24 in 14 GP) and the Rangers (11-2-1, 23 points) return to the ice for the first time since Nov. 12 as part of a 13-game Saturday. While New York enters the contest with an active 10-game point streak (9-0-1 since Oct. 21), Panarin has his sights set on establishing a franchise record with a 15th consecutive game with a point to start a campaign.