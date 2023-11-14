NHL Morning Skate for November 14

* New Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch secured his first win behind Edmonton's bench with the help of multi-point performances from star players Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid

* Cale Makar posted a multi-point outing to help power Colorado to victory against Seattle and climbed an Avalanche/Nordiques all-time list in the process.

* President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden Knights to the White House on Monday in recognition of their 2023 Stanley Cup championship.

* An ESPN+ and HULU doubleheader highlights a nine-game Tuesday, opening with the Ducks visiting the Predators at Bridgestone Arena and concluding with a clash between the Sharks and Panthers.

DRAISAITL, McDAVID LIFT OILERS TO VICTORY IN KNOBLAUCH'S DEBUT

Leon Draisaitl (1-3—4) and Connor McDavid (1-1—2) had a combined six points Monday, both factoring on Zach Hyman's game-winning goal to lift the Oilers to victory and help Kris Knoblauch earn a win in his NHL debut as a head coach.

* Draisaitl recorded his 24th career four-point game and surpassed Edmonton's new assistant coach Paul Coffey (23) for sole possession of the sixth most in franchise history. Wayne Gretzky paces the list with 158 four-point outings while McDavid occupies the third spot with 32.

* Knoblauch, who had been serving as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL for the past four seasons, has history with the Oilers captain – he previously coached McDavid from 2012-15 when he skated for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, with McDavid racking up 44-76—120 in his final season under Knoblauch.

MAKAR HELPS POWER AVALANCHE TO ANOTHER WIN IN SEATTLE

The Avalanche earned their second win in Seattle this season thanks to multi-point outings from five players, including defenseman Cale Makar (1-1—2) who helped power the club to its sixth comeback victory of 2023-24 – tied with the Devils and Red Wings for the most among all teams. Colorado improved to 4-1-0 all-time in Seattle, trailing only Calgary (5-0-0) for the most wins by any team at Climate Pledge Arena. * Makar, who boosted his career totals versus the Kraken to 4-6—10 (8 GP), recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season and passed Erik Karlsson, Victor Hedman and Quinn Hughes for the most among defensemen.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS BRING STANLEY CUP TO THE WHITE HOUSE

President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden Knights to the White House on Monday in recognition of their 2023 Stanley Cup championship. After captain Mark Stone addressed the room, the team gifted President Biden with a jersey and, "in true Vegas fashion," a gold hockey stick. You can watch the video of the ceremony on NHL.com.

NOT ONE PATH: MAX DOMI'S STORY SHARED ON WORLD DIABETES DAY

Max Domi is the most recent player to be featured in the Not One Path series, outlining unconventional paths to the NHL including players who have overcome medical issues, with his story shared on World Diabetes Day. Domi has worked hard to not let his type 1 diabetes define him and has been a vocal advocate for the cause by inspiring, encouraging and educating patients with diabetes with a strong focus on kids. Now established as an NHL player, Domi wrote a book to share his journey and donated part of the proceeds to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

QUICK CLICKS

* #NHLStats: Live Updates - Nov. 13, 2023

* Hurricanes announce special white Whalers throwback jerseys

* Daniel Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series

* Highlights from Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 speeches

* Women in Hockey: Britta Ottoboni

ESPN+ DOUBLEHEADER HEADLINES TUESDAY'S SLATE

A doubleheader on ESPN+ and Hulu opens with the Predators hosting the Ducks at Bridgestone Arena and concludes with Panthers facing off against the Sharks – a contest that will also be broadcast nationally in Canada on Sportsnet.

* The Ducks, who visit Nashville with the League's longest active road win streak (4 GP), have made a habit of overcoming adversity as they lead the NHL with five third-period comeback wins in 2023-24. Should they overcome a deficit in the final frame to win again tonight, the Ducks will become the first team in NHL history to do so six times through their first 15 games in a season.

* Sam Reinhart, who was named the NHL's first star for the week ending Nov. 12 after posting four consecutive multi-point games, enters Tuesday's contest against the Sharks looking to become the seventh different player in franchise history to post a five-game multi-point streak and the first since Aleksander Barkov (6 GP) and Jonathan Huberdeau (5 GP) in 2021-22.

SEVERAL STREAKS ON THE LINE TUESDAY

A busy nine-game slate will see several other players and teams put their streaks on the line Tuesday:

* Boston's Jeremy Swayman has earned at least a point in all seven games he has appeared in to start the 2023-24 campaign (6-0-1). Should he tend the crease Tuesday and earn another point, he would become just the fifth different goaltender in Bruins history to start his season with an eight-game point streak – he would join Ross Brooks (11 GP in 1972-73), Gerry Cheevers (9 GP in 1978-79 & 8 GP in 1975-76), Tuukka Rask (8 GP in 2019-20) and Tiny Thompson (8 GP in 1937-38).

* Vegas continues its visit of the U.S. capital when they take on Washington at Capital One Arena, where Nicolas Roy will attempt to score a goal in his fourth consecutive road game. Should he do so, Roy would tie the longest road goal streak by a Golden Knights player – a mark set by Jonathan Marchessault in 2017-18 and matched by Max Pacioretty in 2019-20 as well as Shea Theodore in 2021-22.

* Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel, who leads his team in assists and points (tied), has found the score sheet in each of his past 10 contests against the Blue Jackets dating to Oct. 5, 2019 (5-8—13). His 10-game run is the second-longest active point streak by a Penguins player versus a single franchise, behind only Sidney Crosby's 14-game stretch against the state-rival Flyers (11-11—22).

* The Stars, who are coming off a perfect three-game road trip, return to American Airlines Center on Tuesday to take on the Coyotes. Dallas has collected a point in 17 consecutive home meetings against Arizona dating to March 20, 2012 (16-0-1), tied for their second-longest such run versus a single opponent (also 17 GP vs. WSH from Oct. 8, 1996 – Jan. 4, 2019), behind only a 19-game home point streak against Minnesota (April 10, 2002 to Feb. 24, 2012).