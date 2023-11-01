NHL Morning Skate for November 1

* Elias Pettersson scored the second hat trick of his career and helped Vancouver become the first team to feature multiple players with a three-goal performance this season, treating fans to the second consecutive Halloween hat trick after Tage Thompson tallied 3-3—6 on Oct. 31, 2022.

* Kevin Fiala extended his point streak to eight games, while the Kings padded their 2023-24 goal total to 39 – an amount that trails only the Red Wings (40) for the most among all teams.

* A double feature on TNT and Max will pit the Sabres and Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, while the Avalanche are set to face the Blues and as they aim to remain perfect at home.

THREE-POINT NIGHTS FROM PETTERSSON AND HUGHES CARRY CANUCKS TO VICTORY

Elias Pettersson (3-0—3) scored his second career hat trick and Quinn Hughes (0-3—3) surpassed the 250-point milestone to help Vancouver extend its season-opening home point streak to four games (3-0-1), its longest run to start a season since 2019-20 (6 GP; 4-0-2).

* Pettersson (9 GP) improved his 2023-24 totals to 5-11—16 and moved into second place in points this season behind only Jack Hughes (5-13—18). In fact, only three other players in Canucks history recorded 16 or more points before his 10th game of a campaign: Tony Tanti (19 in 1983-84), Patrik Sundstrom (17 in 1983-84) and Paul Reinhart (16 in 1989-90). With Pettersson's hat trick, Vancouver became the first team in 2023-24 to have multiple players with a three-goal outing (also Brock Boeser on Oct 11).

* Hughes (292 GP) became the fastest defenseman in Canucks history to reach 250 career points, besting Jyrki Lumme (430 GP), and equaled the 12th-fewest games needed among blueliners in NHL history – the full list can be found in #NHLStats: Live Updates. The Canucks captain improved his season totals to 3-8—11 (9 GP) to tie Adam Fox (3-8—11 in 9 GP) for the most points among all defensemen, while his brother, Jack, currently sits atop the NHL for overall points.

FIALA EXTENDS STREAK, KINGS COLLECT POINT IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

Kevin Fiala (0-1—1) extended his point streak to eight games and Quinton Byfield (0-2—2) was the lone Kings player to record multiple points in his first appearance against his hometown team as Los Angeles began a four-game road trip with a win in Toronto.

* Fiala has both an eight-game point and assist streak (1-11—12), with the latter standing as the longest active run by any player this season. Fiala also became the fourth Kings player in the past 30 years to record an assist streak of eight-plus games, joining Lubomir Visnovsky (9 GP in 2005-06), Craig Conroy (8 GP in 2005-06) and Wayne Gretzky (2x: 8 GP in 1995-96).

* Byfield, a Newmarket, Ont., native, played in Toronto in front of friends and family for the first time since making his League debut. The forward grew up a Maple Leafs fan and idolized William Nylander – who set a franchise record for longest season-opening point streak Tuesday – for his speed and puck handling abilities.

QUICK CLICKS

* #NHLStats: Live Updates from Tuesday

* Paul Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report

* Ryan Reaves dresses up for Halloween, scares Maple Leafs teammates in funny video

* Celine Dion meets Martin St. Louis, Canadiens after game in Las Vegas

* Charlie McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game

NOVEMBER OPENS WITH DOUBLEHEADER ON TNT

A pair of matchups on NHL on TNT headline the Wednesday schedule when Tage Thompson and the Sabres travel to Philadelphia to meet Travis Sanheim and the Flyers, while Brayden Schenn and the Blues close out a four-game road trip against Mikko Rantanen and the Avalanche.

* Entering play Tuesday, two of the five players who recorded a 100 mile-per-hour shot in an NHL game this season will be in action when the Sabres visit the Flyers. Sanheim has reached triple digits twice already, including a League-high 101.49 mile-per-hour reading, while Thompson topped out at 100.76 miles per hour. The players have both recorded a shot of 90-plus miles per hour at least 10 times. More stats like these can be found at NHL.com/edge.

* Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche return to Ball Arena, where MacKinnon looks to score in each of his first three home games of a season for the second time in his career (3 GP in 2018-19). Entering Tuesday's action, MacKinnon has recorded a burst of at least 20 miles per hour an NHL-best 82 times this season and 17 more than the next-closest player (Martin Necas: 65).