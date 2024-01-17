NHL Morning Skate for January 17

* Ryan McLeod scored a late go-ahead goal against his hometown team to help the Oilers complete the comeback and extend their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games.

* Kyle Connor and the Jets moved back into first place in the League standings, while the Avalanche kept pace after Nathan MacKinnon tied Nikita Kucherov for the most points in the NHL this season.

* A three-game Wednesday will see national broadcasts when the Sabres host the Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT & Max) and the Canadiens visit the Devils (7 p.m. ET on SN).

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: OILERS RALLY AGAIN TO EXTEND WIN STREAK TO 11 GAMES

The NHL’s leading goal scorer Auston Matthews (1-1—2) set the tone offensively 27 seconds into the contest, a back-and-forth first frame that featured multiple scoring chances at both ends of the ice and highlight-reel saves from both netminders, but Mississauga, Ont. native Ryan McLeod (1-1—2) factored on the game-tying and go-ahead goal in the third period to lift the Oilers (24-15-1, 49 points) to their 11th straight win.

* The 2023-24 campaign is the third consecutive season to feature at least one team register a win streak of at least 11 contests following 2021-22 (FLA: 13 GP) and 2022-23 (NJD: 13 GP & CAR: 11 GP). There is only one other stretch in NHL history to feature at least one team accomplish the feat in three or more straight seasons: 2009-10 to 2013-14.

* McLeod (6-5—11 in 11 GP) leads all Edmonton skaters with three game-winning goals during their 11-contest string of success. Only one player in franchise history has netted more winners during a win streak of any length: Jari Kurri (4 in 8 GP, 1984-85).

* Prior to the start of the win streak, Edmonton held a 13-15-1 (27 points) record and sat seven points behind the Coyotes (16-13-2, 34 points) for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Following Tuesday, the Oilers own the first Wild Card position and sit one point behind the Kings (21-12-8, 50 points) for the third in the Pacific Division and six points behind the Golden Knights (25-14-5, 55 points) for second with four games in hand.

Top three Central Division teams tack on wins Tuesday

The Central Division-leading Jets (29-10-4, 62 points) defeated the Islanders on Tuesday, while the second-place Avalanche (29-13-3, 61 points) and third-ranked Stars (26-12-5, 57 points) also secured victories to keep pace:

* Kyle Connor collected an empty-net goal in his return to the Winnipeg lineup as the Jets reclaimed first place in the NHL standings. Winnipeg allowed two goals against or fewer for a 13th consecutive game dating to Dec. 20 and extended one of the longest runs by an NHL team since 1929-30 (when forward passing was permitted inside all three zones).



* Nathan MacKinnon (23-49—72 in 45 GP) had two assists to tie Nikita Kucherov (28-44—72 in 43 GP) for the most points in the NHL this season and help Colorado earn its League-leading 15th comeback win in 2023-24. MacKinnon has collected at least a point in each of the Avalanche’s eight games since the start of the new year (4-10—14 since Jan. 1).

* Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston (1-1—2) scored third-period goals 63 seconds apart to help Dallas defeat Los Angeles. Pavelski is on pace for 35 goals this season, which would be the fourth most by a player who began a campaign at age 39 or older behind Gordie Howe (44 in 1968-69 & 39 in 1967-68) and Johnny Bucyk (36 in 1975-76).

PANARIN, FOX REACH PLATEAUS AS RANGERS PAD LEAD ATOP METRO

While Artemi Panarin (0-1—1) became the fifth player to reach the 60-point mark this season, Adam Fox (0-2—2) reached the 30-point plateau for the fifth straight campaign as the Rangers, who are gearing up for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in just over a month, defeated the Kraken – the winners of the League’s last outdoor game. New York (28-13-2, 58 points) built a four-point lead over Philadelphia atop the Metropolitan Division – one of the three other clubs that will skate in the Stadium Series.



* Panarin (27-33—60 in 43 GP) matched his career best for fewest games to 60 points in a season (also 43 GP in 2019-20). Jaromir Jagr (39 GP in 2005-06) stands as the only other Rangers player to hit 60 points in fewer than 45 games in the past 50 years, while Panarin is the only skater to do so twice with the franchise.



* Fox became the third active defenseman to record 30-plus points in each of their first five NHL seasons, joining John Klingberg (9 from 2014-15–2022-23) and Cale Makar (5 from 2019-20–2023-24).

QUICK CLICKS

PAIR OF NATIONAL BROADCASTS TAKE OVER WEDNESDAY ACTION

Two of three games during the Wednesday slate will be broadcast nationally. In Canada, Cole Caufield and the Canadiens (18-18-7, 43 points) travel to Prudential Center to clash with Jesper Bratt and the Devils (22-16-3, 47 points) on Sportsnet, with the two clubs separated by four points in the Eastern Conference standings. An NHL on TNT broadcast then closes out the evening when the Sabres (19-21-4, 42 points) welcome the Blackhawks (13-29-2, 28 points) to KeyBank Center.