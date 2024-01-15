NHL Morning Skate for January 15

* The Red Wings staged their seventh third-period comeback win of the season – tied for the most among all teams – with the help of 2024 All-Star Alex DeBrincat and captain Dylan Larkin.

* Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner both scored to reach milestones Sunday and became the fastest players in their respective franchise’s history to do so.

* The #NHLStats Pack for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend now includes notes on all 44 players and four head coaches named to the Feb. 1-3 event. Keep scrolling for news on the next announcements for next month’s festivities.

* The Kraken (9-0-0) will look to match the idle Oilers (10-0-0) for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season when they face off against the Penguins during Monday’s 10-game slate.

NHL ANNOUNCES HEAD COACHES FOR 2024 NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND

The 44 players headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be led by the head coach from the No. 1-ranked team in each division (by points percentage) through games played Jan. 13, the NHL announced Sunday. Jim Montgomery of the Bruins, Rick Bowness of the Jets, Peter Laviolette of the Rangers and Rick Tocchet of the Canucks are set to guide the still-to-be-determined teams from Feb. 1-3 in Toronto. The rosters for each club will be selected via the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2, Sportsnet & TVA Sports).

* Hours after being named to his fourth NHL All-Star Game, the most among active head coaches, Laviolette guided the Rangers to victory against one of his former clubs. It was his 779th career regular-season win, three back of tying Al Arbour (782) for seventh place in League history.

* The All-Star announcements keep coming, as the NHL and PWHL are set to unveil the rosters for the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase tonight on Sportsnet (during the pre-game show before the Avalanche-Canadiens game). The 24 PWHL players selected will showcase their talents as part of NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 1 – with tickets to the event on sale via Ticketmaster.

RED WINGS STAGE ANOTHER THIRD PERIOD COMEBACK WIN

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin (1-1—2) and 2024 All-Star Alex DeBrincat (0-1—1) helped the Red Wings (22-16-5, 49 points) stage a third-period rally to defeat the Maple Leafs (21-12-8, 50 points) and move within one point of the club for third place in the Atlantic Division standings. Detroit’s seven third-period comeback victories this season are tied with Calgary, Colorado and Dallas for the most among all teams.



* DeBrincat boosted his totals with the Red Wings to 17-23—40 (43 GP) and is on pace for 70-plus points in his first season with Detroit – the last player to record as many in their first campaign with the club was Marian Hossa (71 in 2008-09).

PANARIN, MARNER REACH MILESTONES SUNDAY

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner both scored to reach milestones Sunday, with the former posting his 400th point with the Rangers and the latter hitting 600 career points.

* Panarin (127-273—400 in 310 GP) became the 19th player to accumulate at least 400 points in a Rangers uniform and the fastest player in the franchise’s 98-year history to do so – besting Mark Messier (322 GP) – as New York (27-13-2, 56 points) defeated Washington (20-15-6, 46 points) and gained ground on idle Eastern Conference-leading Boston (25-8-9, 59 points).

* Marner (186-414—600 in 548 GP) became the seventh player in Maple Leafs history to hit 600 career points and the fastest skater among that cohort to reach the milestone, besting franchise icon Darryl Sittler (254-346—600 in 584 GP).

COME FOR MATINEE MONDAY, STAY FOR THE SPORTSNET SHOWDOWNS

Eight of 10 games on Monday’s slate are East-West battles, with action beginning at noon ET and half of the schedule underway by 1 p.m. ET – including the Kraken (9-0-0) looking to match the idle Oilers (10-0-0) for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season. On Sportsnet, the Avalanche visit the Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) with their sights set on first place in the Central Division standings while Sportsnet ONE will be home to a Kings-Hurricanes matchup before which the clubs will honor “Mr. Game 7” Justin Williams.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES 24TH ANNUAL HOCKEY DAY IN CANADA

After an ESPN+, Hulu exclusive between the Kings and Stars on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET), the focus will shift north of the 49th parallel to the 24th annual Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, with Sportsnet hosting its broadcast all day from Victoria, B.C.

Jets at Senators (3 p.m. ET on SN, CBC, TVAS)

* Rick Bowness, who is set to celebrate his 69th birthday Jan. 25, will serve as head coach at the NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career. He will become the oldest head coach in All-Star history – the current benchmark was set by Scotty Bowman when he served in that role for the 13th and final time in 2002 at age 68.

Maple Leafs at Canucks (7 p.m. ET on SN)

* This game is set to feature up to nine NHL All-Stars, with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly representing Toronto while Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson and Thatcher Demko represent Vancouver. The Maple Leafs can match the most representatives by an All-Star Game host over the past 17 events. Meanwhile, the Canucks can equal the highest total from one team over the past 25 years. Check out the #NHLStats Pack for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Canadiens at Bruins (7 p.m. ET on CBC, CITY, TVAS, NHLN)

* The Bruins own an active 12-game point streak against the Canadiens dating to Nov. 26, 2019, tied for Boston’s longest such head-to-head run in the history of the Original Six rivalry (also 12 GP from Jan. 11, 1941 to Feb. 10, 1942; 11-0-1). As of Jan. 14, it is one of four active point streaks of 11 or more games that the Bruins have against one franchise (one of them being against the Devils, whom they play Jan. 15).

Oilers at Flames (10 p.m. ET on SN, CBC, CITY)

* This will be the seventh “Battle of Alberta” game during Hockey Day in Canada (CGY: 5-1-0; EDM: 1-3-2). Zach Hyman has 12 points in seven career games that were part of Hockey Day in Canada (4-8—12), among the eighth highest such totals, while his teammate Leon Draisaitl tops all active skaters with six goals.