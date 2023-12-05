NHL Morning Skate for December 5 

* Tuesday’s slate is highlighted by the first-ever NHL game featuring brothers Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes as well as the Kings looking to tie the League record for longest season-opening road winning streak.

* Connor Ingram helped the Coyotes defeat another recent Stanley Cup champion and extend their winning streak to five games.

* Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning rebounded from an 8-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday with a shutout victory versus Dallas in Victor Hedman’s 1,000th career NHL game.

HUGHES BROTHERS SET FOR FIRST NHL GAME TOGETHER

The first American family in NHL history to have three siblings selected in the first round of the draft are in for a memorable night in Vancouver as Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes are expected to take the ice together in the NHL for the first time. The contest comes amid strong seasons for all three: Quinn shares the NHL lead in points among defensemen, Jack paces the Devils in assists and points and Luke tops rookie blueliners in scoring.

* The Hughes will become the ninth family in League history to have three or more brothers play in the same contest, and the second American family to do so. In 1989-90, Minnesotans Neal, Paul and Aaron Broten all skated together when the North Stars met the Rangers on Feb. 4, 1990 and March 10, 1990.

* Listed in order of first occurrence are the eight families to date who have had three or more siblings play in the same NHL game: the Bouchers (first: 1921-22; last: 1923-24), Cooks (first: 1931-32; last: 1934-35), Bentleys (1942-43), Plagers (first: 1967-68; last: 1975-76), Stastnys (first: 1981-82; last: 1985-86), Sutters (first: 1981-82; last: 1993-94), Brotens (1989-90) and Staals (first: 2012-13; last: 2022-23). The only instance over the past 29 years involves the Staals, including seven times last season (3x in regular season plus all four games of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final).

* Jack and Quinn have met six times before, with Jack tallying 6-4—10 to guide the Devils to a 5-1-0 edge in those contests (Quinn: 0-3—3 with a 1-4-1 record). In their first meeting Oct. 19, 2019, Jack became the ninth player ever to score his first NHL goal in a game against his brother.

* At the start of November, each brother was an NHL points leader: Jack paced all players in points, Quinn led in points among defensemen (tied) and Luke topped rookie blueliners in points (tied).

* NHL.com's Mike Morreale caught up with all three Hughes brothers ahead of Tuesday's showdown, which will take place where all three were together for Jack’s draft back in 2019: **All 3 Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for 1st time when Devils face Canucks**.

SLATE ALSO features Red Wings-Sabres on ESPN+, Kings-Blue Jackets on SN1

Tuesday’s eight-game slate also includes Rasmus Dahlin and Buffalo hosting Moritz Seider and Detroit on ESPN+ and Hulu as well as Quinton Byfield and Los Angeles visiting Adam Fantilli and Columbus on Sportsnet ONE. The Kings have earned victories in each of their first nine contests as visitors and can tie the NHL record for longest season-opening road winning streak, a mark set by the Sabres in 2006-07.

Coyotes convert on five of first eight shots en ROUTE TO FIFTH STRAIGHT WIN

Arizona scored five goals in a first period for the seventh time in franchise history and “First Star” of the week Connor Ingram made 26 saves in a 6-0 victory versus Washington. The Coyotes have defeated each of the last six Stanley Cup champions during their five-game winning streak after beating the Blues (Dec. 2), Avalanche (Nov. 30), Lightning (Nov. 28) and Golden Knights (Nov. 25).

* Ingram improved to 5-0-0 in his last five appearances (0.99 GAA, .968 SV%, 2 SO) and matched his NHL career high for longest winning streak, a mark set from Oct. 30 to Nov. 16. He became the first Coyotes goaltender with multiple five-game winning streaks in a season since Mike Smith in 2011-12 en route to an appearance in the Conference Finals.

* Clayton Keller (0-3—3) recorded the 21st three-point game of his NHL career, while Alex Kerfoot (0-3—3) matched his career high for assists and points in a game. Keller assisted on the winner by Logan Cooley (3-11—14 in 24 GP), who moved into a tie for second in rookie scoring this season.

* Michael Carcone (12-3—15 in 23 GP) scored his team-leading 12th tally of the season and extended his home goal streak to five contests. Carcone captured the John B. Sollenberger Trophy last season after leading the American Hockey League with 85 points and won a gold medal with Canada at the World Championship alongside current teammates Lawson Crouse and Jack McBain.

Flyers, Lightning moving back into playoff spots featured in Live Updates

Monday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates included more notes from the six-game slate, including Philadelphia (13-10-2, 28 points) moving into third place in the Metropolitan Division and Tampa Bay (11-10-5, 27 points) taking the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference:

Sean Couturier scored his sixth career overtime goal to help the Flyers complete their second straight comeback win against the Penguins (also Dec. 2). Couturier tied Shayne Gostisbehere and Simon Gagne for the third most overtime goals in franchise history, behind Claude Giroux (11) and Jakub Voracek (9).

Anthony Cirelli (2-0—2) and Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) had two points apiece and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as the Lightning blanked the Stars in Victor Hedman’s 1,000th career NHL game. Kucherov, who extended his point streak to 10 games and opened a six-point lead in the Art Ross Trophy race, helped Tampa Bay honor Hedman in a pre-game ceremony.

