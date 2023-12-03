NHL Morning Skate for December 3

* There were three game-tying goals scored in the final 5:00 of regulation on Saturday, including two with less than one minute remaining. There have now been 11 tying goals scored in the final 60 seconds of regulation in 2023-24, including four through the past three days.

* Vincent Trocheck (1-2—3) and Adam Fox (0-3—3) both put up three-point performances as the Rangers rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn their NHL-leading 10th road win of the season.

* A five-game Sunday opens with a matinee matchup between the Wild and Blackhawks, which will see Minnesota head coach John Hynes look to become the second coach in franchise history to win each of his first three appearances with the club.

BRUINS, FLYERS SURVIVE LATE RALLIES TO WIN IN EXTRA TIME

The Bruins and Flyers each picked up rollercoaster wins Saturday after the Maple Leafs and Penguins, respectively, netted thrilling tying goals in the final minute of regulation to send their contests to extra time.

* After Auston Matthews pulled Toronto even with six seconds remaining in regulation, the Original Six-rival Bruins (16-4-3, 35 points) and Maple Leafs (12-6-4, 28 points) engaged in an exciting overtime that featured 16 shots including Brad Marchand’s winning tally. It marked the Bruins captain’s 18th career overtime goal, moving him past Ilya Kovalchuk and John Tavares for the fourth most in NHL history behind only Alex Ovechkin (25), Sidney Crosby (20) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

* The Flyers found themselves trailing in the third period but tallied twice to take the lead until Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel scored with 21 seconds left in regulation to even the game. Philadelphia would go on to claim victory in a shootout for their first third-period comeback win of the season.

TROCHECK, FOX HELP RANGERS RALLY FOR 10TH ROAD WIN

Vincent Trocheck (1-2—3) tallied all three of his points in the second period and Adam Fox (0-3—3) racked up three assists, including the primary helper on the game-winning goal, as the Rangers rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn their League-leading 10th road win of 2023-24.

* Fox recorded his 10th career game with three or more assists – the only Rangers defensemen with as many are Brian Leetch (37x), Brad Park (12x), Bill Gadsby (12x) and James Patrick (10x).

* The Rangers earned their League-leading (tied) eighth comeback win of 2023-24, but this marked their first multi-goal comeback victory of the campaign. Twenty-five of 32 teams have now rallied from a multi-goal deficit to win a game this season.