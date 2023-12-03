NHL Morning Skate for December 3

By NHL Public Relations
* There were three game-tying goals scored in the final 5:00 of regulation on Saturday, including two with less than one minute remaining. There have now been 11 tying goals scored in the final 60 seconds of regulation in 2023-24, including four through the past three days.

* Vincent Trocheck (1-2—3) and Adam Fox (0-3—3) both put up three-point performances as the Rangers rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn their NHL-leading 10th road win of the season.

* A five-game Sunday opens with a matinee matchup between the Wild and Blackhawks, which will see Minnesota head coach John Hynes look to become the second coach in franchise history to win each of his first three appearances with the club.

BRUINS, FLYERS SURVIVE LATE RALLIES TO WIN IN EXTRA TIME

The Bruins and Flyers each picked up rollercoaster wins Saturday after the Maple Leafs and Penguins, respectively, netted thrilling tying goals in the final minute of regulation to send their contests to extra time.

* After Auston Matthews pulled Toronto even with six seconds remaining in regulation, the Original Six-rival Bruins (16-4-3, 35 points) and Maple Leafs (12-6-4, 28 points) engaged in an exciting overtime that featured 16 shots including Brad Marchand’s winning tally. It marked the Bruins captain’s 18th career overtime goal, moving him past Ilya Kovalchuk and John Tavares for the fourth most in NHL history behind only Alex Ovechkin (25), Sidney Crosby (20) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

* The Flyers found themselves trailing in the third period but tallied twice to take the lead until Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel scored with 21 seconds left in regulation to even the game. Philadelphia would go on to claim victory in a shootout for their first third-period comeback win of the season.

TROCHECK, FOX HELP RANGERS RALLY FOR 10TH ROAD WIN

Vincent Trocheck (1-2—3) tallied all three of his points in the second period and Adam Fox (0-3—3) racked up three assists, including the primary helper on the game-winning goal, as the Rangers rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn their League-leading 10th road win of 2023-24.

* Fox recorded his 10th career game with three or more assists – the only Rangers defensemen with as many are Brian Leetch (37x), Brad Park (12x), Bill Gadsby (12x) and James Patrick (10x).

* The Rangers earned their League-leading (tied) eighth comeback win of 2023-24, but this marked their first multi-goal comeback victory of the campaign. Twenty-five of 32 teams have now rallied from a multi-goal deficit to win a game this season.

Recap: Rangers at Predators 12.2.23

STAR PLAYERS SHINE IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The stars came out on Saturday with many making meaningful performances that were featured in a busy edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

* Joe Pavelski (6-6—12 in 9 GP) picked up 1-2—3 to extend his point streak to nine contests and Jason Robertson recorded his 21st career multi-goal game as the Stars scored eight tallies for the second time this season (also Nov. 12). Pavelski owns the longest point streak in franchise history by a player at his age and the lengthiest by any NHL skater age 39 or older since Teemu Selanne with the Ducks from Dec. 2-19, 2011 (3-10—13 in 9 GP).

* Connor Bedard (1-0—1) scored to extend his road point streak to eight games, surpassing Darryl Sutter (7 GP in 1980-81) for the longest run by a Blackhawks rookie. Bedard also became just the ninth rookie in the past 20 years to post a road point streak of at least that length – a list topped by Nathan MacKinnon (16 GP).

* Brent Burns (0-2—2) became the 17th defenseman in NHL history – and only active blueliner – to reach the 600-assist milestone as the Hurricanes netted six goals in their victory against the Sabres at PNC Arena.

* Alex DeBrincat scored one of five Red Wings tallies to hit the 200-goal mark in his 473rd career game and became one of just four active U.S.-born skaters to reach the milestone before skating in 500 contests, joining Auston Matthews (338 GP), Kyle Connor (429 GP) and Jake Guentzel (463 GP). DeBrincat’s new teammate, Patrick Kane, hit the mark in his 561st NHL game on Jan. 20, 2015.

* Quinn Hughes scored one of four Canucks goals to extend his road point streak to 11 games and boost his 2023-24 totals to 9-25—34 (25 GP) as Vancouver defeated Calgary. His 34 points are tied with Cale Makar (7-27—34 in 23 GP) for the most by a defenseman through 25 games or fewer in a season in the past 30 years, trailing only John Carlson (36 in 2019-20).

SUNDAY INCLUDES PAIR OF GAMES ON SPORTSNET, NHL NETWORK, TVA SPORTS

A five-game Sunday will open with new Minnesota head coach John Hynes looking to become the second coach in Wild history to win each of his first three appearances with the franchise when Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks visit on Sportsnet, NHL Network and TVA Sports. Hynes would join John Torchetti, who went 4-0-0 to start his tenure with the Wild from Feb. 15-21, 2016.

* NHL Network and TVA Sports will also air the Sharks visiting the Rangers at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. ET) while Sportsnet closes its Sunday doubleheader with David Pastrnak and the Bruins hosting Adam Fantilli and the Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET).

