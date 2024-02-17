NHL Morning Skate for February 17

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series gets started Saturday with a pre-game concert from the Jonas Brothers at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the Flyers facing the Devils outdoors at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS-D).

* Jordan Martinook jumpstarted a five-goal outburst by the Hurricanes on Friday by scoring the ninth-fastest (tied) goal to start a game in franchise history.

* The NHL, ESPN and Disney Branded Television are once again teaming up to bring fans the second “NHL Big City Greens Classic,” a live, animated NHL game telecast featuring the Penguins and Bruins at 3 p.m. ET on March 9. Click here for details.

* Saturday’s 13-game slate also includes a matinee doubleheader on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet as well as a three-pack of Hockey Night in Canada games including Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin and a showdown between Canada’s top two teams in the overall standings when the Jets visit the Canucks.

FLYERS-DEVILS SET TO OPEN STADIUM SERIES WEEKEND AT METLIFE STADIUM

The Flyers (29-19-7, 65 points) and Devils (27-22-4, 58 points) will contest the first of back-to-back outdoor games this weekend in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series (also the Rangers versus the Islanders on Sunday) when they face off Saturday night with key standings points on the line. The games will be contested at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants, with 140,000+ fans expected to attend outdoor hockey across the two games within a 24-hour period.

* The Flyers and Devils, who have been division foes since the Devils franchise started playing in New Jersey in 1982-83, are both in the thick of the playoff race. The Flyers, who are aiming to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020, sit third in the Metropolitan Division standings and are neck-and-neck with the second-place Hurricanes (31-17-5, 67 points). The Devils, meanwhile, are two points outside the second Wild Card position as they look to make consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since a 13-season run from 1996-97 to 2009-10.

* Saturday is expected to be the NHL outdoor game debut for siblings Jack and* Luke Hughes*. Jack (17-32—49 in 37 GP) is averaging 1.32 points per game this season and sits one point of 50 points - it took him 42 games to reach the mark in 2022-23 on his path to setting the franchise‘s single-season points record.

* The Flyers (1-3-1) are set to appear in their sixth NHL outdoor game, tied with the Penguins and Blackhawks for the most of any franchise. Newly minted Flyers captain Sean Couturier and defenseman Marc Staal are set to become the 16th and 17th players to appear in five or more NHL outdoor games – more than any players on the four teams competing at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

STADIUM SERIES QUICK CLICKS

* Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers

* Matt Rempe could make NHL debut for Rangers in Stadium Series

* Devils, state of New Jersey on center stage during Stadium Series against Flyers

* NHL announces Stadium Series entertainment, special guests

* NHL EDGE stats for 2024 Stadium Series

FRIDAY’S RESULT

MARTINOOK SCORES FAST, STAAL CLIMBS FRANCHISE LISTS IN HURRICANES WIN

Jordan Martinook opened the scoring 16 seconds into the contest with an assist by Jordan Staal, who climbed a couple of franchise lists in the process, as the Hurricanes (31-17-5, 67 points) secured the win and created space over the Flyers (29-19-7, 65 points) for second in the Metropolitan Division.

* Staal boosted his career totals with Carolina to 162-254—416 and tied Jeff O’Neill for the sixth-most points in franchise history while also surpassing Andrew Cassels (253) for sole possession of seventh on the club’s all-time assists list.

* Martinook’s goal was the fourth-fastest to start a game this season following Jamie Benn (0:11 on Jan. 2), Brock Boeser (0:15 on Nov. 9, 2023) and Sidney Crosby (0:15), who achieved the feat just a day prior on Feb. 15.

ABC MATINEES, HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA ALSO ON SATURDAY’ SLATE

A full 13-game schedule on Saturday includes a pair of matinee contests on ABC, ESPN+ and Sportsnet ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series capper between the Flyers and Devils as well as a three-game Hockey Night in Canada bill that concludes with the two top teams in Canada going head-to-head.

* An ABC doubleheader pits the Bruins (32-12-10, 74 points) against the Kings (25-16-10, 60 points), while the Oilers (31-18-1, points) travel to American Airlines Center to clash with the Central Division-leading Stars (34-14-6, 74 points).* Connor McDavid* (21-59—80 in 48 GP) has averaged 2.00 points per game since Jan. 1 and sits one assist shy of becoming the first player to hit 60 in 2023-24. In fact, the Oilers captain can join just* Cale Makar* (3 GP in 2023-24) and* Roman Josi *(3 GP in 2021-22) as the third active player with three consecutive three-assist games.

* A pair of potent goal scorers will take to the ice during Hockey Night in Canada when the NHL’s leading goal getter Auston Matthews (45-21—66 in 51 GP), fresh off his fifth hat trick of the season, and the Maple Leafs (28-16-8, 64 points) welcome the Ducks to Scotiabank Arena. In Montreal,* Alex Ovechkin* looks to register a seven-game goal streak for the second time in his career and first since his rookie season (7 GP in 2005-06). The Capitals captain can also join Brett Hull (7 GP in 2003-04) as the second player in NHL history, age 38 or older, with a goal streak of at least that length.

* Canada’s top two teams in the NHL standings will go head-to-head when the League-leading Canucks (37-12-6, 80 points) welcome the seventh-place Jets (32-14-5, 69 points) to Rogers Arena. Vancouver, which has finished a season as the NHL’s top team twice in franchise history (2010-11 & 2011-12), is on pace for 55 wins – the sixth-highest total by a Canadian team behind the 1976-77 Canadiens (60), 1977-78 Canadiens (59), 1975-76 Canadiens (58), 1983-84 Oilers (57) and 1985-86 Oilers (56).