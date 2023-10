Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

How to stream NHL games

Below are projected lineups compiled by NHL.com staff writers and independent correspondents.

MORE COVERAGE:

Daily fantasy picks | Rankings

Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

---

LIGHTNING (1-1-0) at SENATORS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NHLN, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Conor Sheary -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Austin Watson

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak

Haydn Fleury

Matt Tomkins

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Waltteri Merela, Zach Bogosian

Injured: Andrei Vasilevskiy (back), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder)

Status report

Tomkins could make his NHL debut after Johansson allowed five goals on 41 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … The Lightning could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen like they did Saturday. … Neither team held a morning skate. … Korpisalo will start for the Senators after Forsberg made 19 saves in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … Norris, a center, has been a regular participant in practice for weeks, but still has not been cleared by team doctors.

HURRICANES (2-0-0) at DUCKS (0-1-0)

8:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC, SN1, SN360

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Jalen Chatfield

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (knee)

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Jackson Lacombe

Injured: Brock McGinn (undisclosed), Alex Killorn (finger)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after playing road games Saturday. ... Raanta will start after Andersen made 25 saves in a nine-round 6-5 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings. ... Dostal is expected to start after Gibson made 34 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.